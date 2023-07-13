Be more Barbie: The ultimate guide to Barbie's iconic hairstyles

As Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie takes the world by storm in the run up to its release, Maariv's TMI spoke with hairstylist Ilan Margalit, L'Oréal Professional ambassador, to learn how to effortlessly recreate Barbie's movie hairstyles. Here's a step-by-step guide for three iconic looks.

Look 1 - Playful ponytail with a bow

(credit: PR)

Step 1:

Start by washing your hair and drying it thoroughly. It is recommended to use a hair mask instead of a conditioner during your daily haircare routine.

Step 2:

You have two options: If you have access to small hair-curler, use it to create soft waves in your hair. If not, after your hair is dry, take bobby pins and clips and roll small sections of hair around them, securing the ends. Use a hairdryer to set the curls.

(credit: PR)

Step 3:

Remove the pins and enjoy the wavy texture you've now added to your hair. To add volume, use a fine-toothed comb and lift the hair close to the scalp, combing downwards. Then, gently brush the hair back.

Step 4:

Comb the bangs to ensure they sit smoothly on the forehead. Use a comb and brush if necessary. Next, take sections of hair from both sides of your ears, like two long strands, and twist each section to create a snake-like shape. Finally, connect the two ends in the middle with a clip. Complete the look by adding a bow tie.

Look 2 - Side braid Barbie

Step 1:

Start by washing your hair and drying it thoroughly.

(credit: PR)

Step 2:

Once your hair is dry, comb it well and sweep all the hair to one side. The choice of side is entirely up to you.

Step 3:

Smooth the bangs to ensure they rest nicely on the forehead. Use a comb if necessary to style them.

Step 4:

Create a thick three-strand braid on the side where your hair is swept. Take a small section of hair from the opposite side and include it in the braid. Once you finish braiding, secure the end with a pink bow tie. For added style, consider wearing a hat.

Look 3 - Voluminous hair

(credit: PR)

Step one:

Achieving this thick and bouncy hair look starts in the shower. Use a shampoo tailored to your hair type and apply a hair mask only to the ends. Avoid applying the mask to the roots. After washing, tilt your head downwards while drying your hair. Now, let's move on to styling.

Step two:

Using a hairdryer, dry your hair while flipping it upside down. This technique will provide temporary volume. If possible, use a diffuser attachment on the hairdryer for better results. By lifting the roots away from the scalp, drying your hair in this position creates the desired lift. It is not necessary to completely dry the hair.

Step three:

Next, use a curling iron or a styling tool to create loose waves or curls. Finally, take your hair out of its usual position and sweep it to the other side. This simple change instantly adds volume. For even more height, part your hair even deeper on the opposite side. Remember, hair, just like us, can benefit from stepping out of its comfort zone.