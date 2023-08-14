The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Mysterious beach encounter: Unveiling the truth behind the surprising 'demon' video

A woman's video from Panama has confused 26.5 million viewers, as a strange beach scene makes surfers scared and curious.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 14:15
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

A woman has shocked social media by sharing her discovery of a "strange creature" on the beach. This documentation has garnered tens of millions of views, spreading rapidly across the internet.

Brenda Gonzalez, a 32-year-old resident of Panama, unveiled an astonishing discovery during her seaside stroll. As her gaze shifted to the right, she encountered a creature that seemed to defy reality.

The viral video, shared widely on TikTok, showcases what appears to be a foreboding "dark sea monster" lurking amidst the sand. Countless viewers likened the creature's appearance to that of a sinister black demon. However, the revelation that Gonzalez shared unveils an unexpected twist - the "monster" was, in fact, no malevolent entity at all. Witness the startling revelation in the documentation:

@lost_ptyer Se tildeo lola #comedia #dogsoftiktok #panama #beachdays ♬ original sound - Spanish for Everyday

Sea monster or canine companion?

In a subsequent video uploaded to the social platform, Gonzalez elaborates on the scene, unraveling the mystery behind the eerie encounter. The ominous entity, it turns out, is none other than her own four-year-old canine companion, Lolita.

Gonzalez fondly describes her as an exceptionally intelligent and skilled dog, capable of performing an array of impressive tricks. "She's a remarkable animal who embraces her playful side, particularly at the beach," Gonzalez explains. Her intention in sharing the video was simply to evoke laughter, but the unintended consequence was a wave of terror across TikTok.

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok

The footage captures Lolita sprawled on the beach, her tail wagging amidst the sand, conjuring an uncanny resemblance to a creature of the unknown. Yet, with a graceful twist, Lolita turns to face the camera, revealing her jovial and harmless demeanor.

The response from fellow surfers was a mix of astonishment and relief. One commentator expressed, "My heart rate skyrocketed in an instant," while another implored, "Please spare us from such shocks in the future." A third individual chimed in, exclaiming, "My heart skipped a beat! Much appreciated for the exhilarating experience."



