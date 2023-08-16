Are you part of the 10% who can spot all animals in this image?

A recent TikTok post has set a captivating challenge for animal enthusiasts: Discover four hidden creatures within an optical illusion that is making waves online.

The content creator stated that only a mere ten percent of participants managed to pinpoint all animals in the image.

The solution can be found at the end of the article

At first glance, the scene presents a solitary house perched on a seaside hill. Yet, within this landscape, a menagerie of animals is concealed. With attentive observation, their forms emerge. The image encompasses a bat, a flamingo, an antelope, and a fox. Sharp eyesight unveils them all.

Can you find the animals? Don't worry if you can't.

The solution lies right before you.