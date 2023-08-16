The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Margot Robbie earns $50M from 'Barbie' movie triumph

This sum includes her salary, a portion of the film's earnings, and director's bonuses.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 19:00

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2023 19:01
(photo credit: Tulip Entertainment / screenshot)
(photo credit: Tulip Entertainment / screenshot)

The film "Barbie" has undoubtedly emerged as a significant cultural sensation within cinema for 2023, securing the second spot on the list of this year's highest-grossing blockbusters, amassing an impressive worldwide revenue of nearly $1.2 billion. 

"Variety" Magazine unveiled the news on Tuesday, disclosing that Margot Robbie, both star and producer of the film, is poised to rake in a staggering sum as a direct outcome of the film's monumental success. As detailed in the report, Robbie's total earnings will approximate $50 million, encompassing base salary and a percentage of the film's revenue. 

Additionally, the film's director, Greta Gerwig, is in line to receive substantial bonuses for the film's triumphant performance.

Until now, "Barbie" has achieved a remarkable $526.3 million in the United States and an additional $657 million worldwide, establishing it as Warner Bros.' second highest-grossing film of all time, trailing only behind "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2." 

Highest-grossing movie ever directed by a female filmmaker

Moreover, the film has secured the distinguished title of the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a female filmmaker.

Currently, "Barbie" proudly holds the position of the second most successful film of 2023, with "Super Mario" being the only contender ahead, having accumulated a substantial $1.352 billion in revenue. Trailing behind are formidable titles such as "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," "Fast and Furious 10," "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider Dimension," "The Little Mermaid," and the historical drama "Oppenheimer," which crossed the remarkable $500 million milestone this past weekend – an astounding feat considering its charged subject matter. 

This joyous celebration also resonates in Israel, where Tulip Entertainment, responsible for distributing the film in the country, reports that over 400,000 viewers have already flocked to theaters to witness the movie's magic within a week. 

In tandem, "Oppenheimer," partnered with the "Barbie" sensation, also boasts impressive numbers, with 200,000 attendees experiencing the film's allure within the same timeframe.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by