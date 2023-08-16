Margot Robbie earns $50M from 'Barbie' movie triumph

The film "Barbie" has undoubtedly emerged as a significant cultural sensation within cinema for 2023, securing the second spot on the list of this year's highest-grossing blockbusters, amassing an impressive worldwide revenue of nearly $1.2 billion.

"Variety" Magazine unveiled the news on Tuesday, disclosing that Margot Robbie, both star and producer of the film, is poised to rake in a staggering sum as a direct outcome of the film's monumental success. As detailed in the report, Robbie's total earnings will approximate $50 million, encompassing base salary and a percentage of the film's revenue.

Additionally, the film's director, Greta Gerwig, is in line to receive substantial bonuses for the film's triumphant performance.

Until now, "Barbie" has achieved a remarkable $526.3 million in the United States and an additional $657 million worldwide, establishing it as Warner Bros.' second highest-grossing film of all time, trailing only behind "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2."

Highest-grossing movie ever directed by a female filmmaker

Moreover, the film has secured the distinguished title of the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a female filmmaker.

Currently, "Barbie" proudly holds the position of the second most successful film of 2023, with "Super Mario" being the only contender ahead, having accumulated a substantial $1.352 billion in revenue. Trailing behind are formidable titles such as "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," "Fast and Furious 10," "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider Dimension," "The Little Mermaid," and the historical drama "Oppenheimer," which crossed the remarkable $500 million milestone this past weekend – an astounding feat considering its charged subject matter.

This joyous celebration also resonates in Israel, where Tulip Entertainment, responsible for distributing the film in the country, reports that over 400,000 viewers have already flocked to theaters to witness the movie's magic within a week.

In tandem, "Oppenheimer," partnered with the "Barbie" sensation, also boasts impressive numbers, with 200,000 attendees experiencing the film's allure within the same timeframe.