Flight woes: Influencer barred from plane due to 'inappropriate' cosplay

Influencer Kine-chan's airport ordeal: Barred from flight due to her cosplay; with public sentiment siding with authorities.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 16:24
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
We're no strangers to stories about would-be airplane travelers being denied boarding due to their clothing choices. However, a recent incident took an unexpected turn, as public opinion aligned with the flight attendants and security staff who upheld the decision to prevent a passenger from boarding due to inappropriate attire. 

Kine-chan, a 21-year-old model, content creator, and influencer, found herself running late for her flight. She cited time constraints as the reason for her unconventional outfit - a cosplay inspired by Rebecca from the anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. But the issue wasn't the vibrant and imaginative attire; it was the lack of it. 

Decked in a skimpy black bikini, a blue wig, and black sandals, Kine-chan arrived at Navegantes Airport in Balneário Camboriú, Brazil, ready to take off. Yet, security personnel swiftly intervened, advising her to return home for a change of clothes due to her "inappropriate" attire. 

Perplexed and taken aback, Kine-chan turned to her Instagram following of 620,000 to vent her frustration about the disheartening encounter.

"I tried to board at Navegantes airport dressed as Rebecca’s Cosplay for an event," she recounted. "I already knew that I could be late, so I was dressed so as not to waste time and could go straight to my room." She elaborated, But I was told to go home and change clothes because the one I was wearing was not ‘appropriate.’ I explained that I was going to an event. Anyway Rebecca barred lol." 

Why did Kine-chan's followers side against her?

Anticipating support from her followers, Kine-chan was met with an unexpected response.

This time, her audience lent their support to the authorities' stance. "Kine i love you but for the love of God… you could have put on an easy pull-up outfit, like a falling dress or even a button-down blouse," commented one follower. 

Do you agree that she crossed the line?



