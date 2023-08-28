The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
How sharp is your eye? Locate the cow's owner in this picture

If you're a fan of optical illusions and visual puzzles, observe this black-and-white artwork.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 07:16
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

For those with keen vision, spotting the concealed figure in the image below was possible. This drawing portrays a cow amidst trees and bushes, and it recently surfaced on TikTok, sparking a challenge among users.

Can you identify the animal's owner?

This task might appear daunting, given that many participants insisted the man's discovery was implausible. Yet, with careful observation, his whereabouts become evident. The solution awaits at the end of this article.

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok) (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Numerous responders hinted to those struggling that the man's location is rooted in the land. A majority of observers asserted they unveiled the answer after just a few minutes.

Did the milkman evade your sight?

Fear not, for the solution lies before you.

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok) (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)


