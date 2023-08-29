Wildlife photographer gets surrounded by 13 wolves, films TikTok

A German wildlife photographer managed to get some amazing shots by entering the metaphorical lion's den and encountering a not-metaphorical pack of wolves.

The photographer in question is 20-year-old Meline Ellwanger, who goes by @meline.wildlife on TikTok and @meline.ellwanger on Instagram, shared a video of her being surrounded by 13 wild wolves in the Arctic. Her video has already accrued over 14.6 million views at the time of writing.

"During my visit to the Arctic, something incredible happened," the social media video says before panning around to show the intrepid photographer indeed surrounded by a literal pack of fierce-looking and technically dangerous wolves.

@meline.wildlife Surrounded by 13 wild wolves in the Arctic ♬ Originalton - Meline.Ellwangerr

Of course, one look through the video will show that these fierce predators certainly aren't behaving as dangerous as their reputation may indicate.

In one shot, one of the wolves "menacingly" puts its front paws forward as it stretches its back. Other shots showed the wolves all together howling, tails wagging.

Olaf, a 9-month-old Arctic wolf, is pictured inside an open-air enclosure at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 11, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN)

And in another shot, a wolf assumes what must be some sort of devious hunting position by rolling around on its back, paws tucked in, and fearsome belly exposed.

Surrounded by wolves: What does the Internet say?

In the comments on TikTok, viewers expressed some of their shocked and horrified thoughts at this sight of pure terror.

"Look at all those good doggos!!" one commenter wrote. "I've experienced wolves howling and I bet that was the most magical moment."

A third commenter stated, "My toxic trait is I'd pretend I tamed them and now I'm the goddess of wolves."

"If not friend, why friend-shaped?" pondered another viewer.

"They were letting all the other wolves know you're a homie," said another.

Several commentators also pled with Ellwanger, praying she had the foresight to shout "BIG STRETCH" at the first wolf she cut to in her video. Another viewer asked if she had found the three wolves in the famous laughing wolves Internet meme.

Other commenters legitimately described how terrifying the situation must have been.

"Isn't this an ambush?" asked one viewer.

"Am I the only one who would run for her life?" asked another. "I mean they are fluffy, yes, but they are wolves."