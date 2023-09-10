Did a Dutch scientist predict the Morocco earthquake 10 days ago?

Amidst the backdrop of seismic activity worldwide, the name of Dutch seismologist Frank Hogerwitz has once again come to the forefront. This time, his name is associated with headlines surrounding the earthquake that struck Morocco on the night of Friday to Saturday.

What did Hogerwitz say?

A few days ago, the scientist shared on X (formerly Twitter) account: "Today, two planetary conjunctions are occurring between Mercury and Venus, accompanied by the moons of Jupiter and Uranus. On September 6, another conjunction took place between Mercury and Venus. A significant earthquake is anticipated between September 5 and 7."

True to his prediction, an earthquake struck on September 8 at 23:11 (Morocco time).

Today two planetary #conjunctions with #Mercury and #Venus converge with two #lunar conjunctions with #Jupiter and #Uranus. On 6 Sep another convergence with Mercury and Venus occurs. I expect a clustering of stronger tremors from approx. 5 to 7 Sep. pic.twitter.com/3MPWLdPbhx — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) September 4, 2023

This earthquake resulted in over 2,000 fatalities and left thousands more injured in Marrakesh and other Moroccan cities. The National Center for Research and Technical Science, located in Rabat, reported the earthquake's magnitude as reaching 7 on the Richter scale, with the epicenter situated in the Al-Khawz district. Local media deemed it the most powerful earthquake ever to hit the country.

Approximately two weeks prior, Hogerwitz reiterated his warnings, cautioning of a potential earthquake reaching magnitude 8 on the Richter scale due to the alignment of Earth with the planets Mars and Neptune, as well as the lunar geometry involving these celestial bodies. He predicted heightened seismic activity based on tectonic stress levels.

REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki

The repeated warnings from the Dutch scientist have sparked global apprehension, especially since his predictions have proven accurate multiple times, the most significant and precise being his forecast just three days prior to the devastating earthquake in Turkey on February 6.