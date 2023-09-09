Israel to send aid to Morocco after earthquake leaves hundreds dead

Magen David Adom, the Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces will send a humanitarian aid and rescue mission to Morocco after an earthquake struck the country killing at least 820 people and injuring more than 670 - including 205 seriously, the organizations said.

The death toll is according to Moroccan state TV, citing the Interior Ministry. The mission is slated to leave for the country on Saturday afternoon.

An earthquake at a magnitude 7.2 hit in Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday night. It destroyed buildings and sent residents of major cities rushing from their homes. A local official said most deaths were in mountain areas that were hard to reach.

Israel's Consul in Morocco, Dorit Avigdor, is currently making her way to the earthquake-stricken area in Marrakech to provide a full situation assessment. In the meantime, embassy staff are monitoring the situation.

The Israeli mission could include a field hospital, if requested by the Moroccans. A final decision regarding the scope of the mission and whether a field hospital will be set up will be made after parallel discussions take place in Morocco through diplomatic channels, the IDF said.

A view of damages inside a house during the aftermath of an earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco, September 9, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a video. (credit: AL OULA TV/VIA REUTERS)

MDA Director-General Eli Bin has reached out to the president of the Moroccan Red Crescent on Saturday morning.

"We are deeply concerned about the current situation," Bin wrote in his letter. "Our thoughts are with you, especially those who have suffered losses. We trust the expertise, commitment, and capabilities of the Red Crescent to play a pivotal role in the humanitarian efforts. The leadership, staff, and volunteers of Magen David Adom hold your effective response in high esteem."

He continued, "Be assured of the bond of friendship between us, and view this letter as a genuine offer to assist in any manner you find appropriate."

Israelis trapped in Morocco

As of now, there is no information about Israeli citizens who have been affected by the event, the Foreign Ministry said, noting that Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had also been in touch with his counterpart, as had Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The Department for Israelis Abroad and Israeli representatives in Rabat continue to work to establish contact with all Israelis in the country and ensure their well-being.

"Israel extends a hand to Morocco in this difficult time," said Cohen. "Immediately upon receiving the report, we offered the Moroccan government assistance. The Foreign Ministry is also identifying and assisting Israelis who are currently in distress in Morocco." He said the ministry learned of the situation during the night.

Head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit Avichay Adraee, wrote on his Twitter account: "From Israel, our hearts are with the Moroccan people in these difficult times. God, help Morocco and its people, protect them, and ease their disaster."

Finally, the Islamic Movement and the Ra'am party said that they, too, were in continuous contact with the Moroccan embassy in Israel and would likewise provide emergency assistance to the earthquake victims in the country.

The Israeli cellular companies Cellcom and Golan Telecom said they would provide all customers in Morocco four gigabytes of data, 50 minutes of calls, and messages for a period of 14 days. Cellcom added that customer service centers would be available 24/7 on WhatsApp at 052-499-9123 and by phone at +972-52-998-6919.

PassportCard began transferring its insured Israelis from Marrakech to Casablanca by bus and then by flight to Israel. Harel insurance also said it was making a plan to rescue its insured.