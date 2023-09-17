Woman murders blind husband and hides body under bed

In a horrifying incident that sent shockwaves through Egypt, a woman brutally stabbed her blind husband six times, resulting in his tragic demise following a family dispute.

The Cairo police apprehended the accused, who confessed to her heinous actions.

A dispute escalated into a verbal altercation between the couple, Al-Masry Al-Youm reported. Subsequently, the woman physically assaulted her blind husband, causing him a head injury. Frustrated by his refusal to provide the money she demanded, she resorted to using a kitchen knife, inflicting six fatal wounds.

What happened next?

Following the shocking crime, the accused devised a plan to dispose of her husband's body. She admitted to concealing it "under the bed in the bedroom," covering it with a sheet, and strategically placing a fan to mitigate odors.

Two days later, the unmistakable odor permeated the apartment, forcing the woman to move her husband's lifeless body.

Credit: IngImage

Caught in the act

Her attempt to remove it through the building's stairwell did not go unnoticed, as a vigilant tenant reported her to the local police.

Upon arriving at the scene, the authorities discovered the body of the 39-year-old blind man. The wife, who had confessed to her gruesome actions, will remain in custody pending further sentencing.