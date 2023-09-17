Woman murders blind husband and hides body under bed

In a horrifying incident that sent shockwaves through Egypt, a woman brutally stabbed her blind husband six times, resulting in his tragic demise following a family dispute.
The Cairo police apprehended the accused, who confessed to her heinous actions.
A dispute escalated into a verbal altercation between the couple, Al-Masry Al-Youm reported. Subsequently, the woman physically assaulted her blind husband, causing him a head injury. Frustrated by his refusal to provide the money she demanded, she resorted to using a kitchen knife, inflicting six fatal wounds.
What happened next?
Following the shocking crime, the accused devised a plan to dispose of her husband's body. She admitted to concealing it "under the bed in the bedroom," covering it with a sheet, and strategically placing a fan to mitigate odors.
Two days later, the unmistakable odor permeated the apartment, forcing the woman to move her husband's lifeless body.
Caught in the act
Her attempt to remove it through the building's stairwell did not go unnoticed, as a vigilant tenant reported her to the local police.
Upon arriving at the scene, the authorities discovered the body of the 39-year-old blind man. The wife, who had confessed to her gruesome actions, will remain in custody pending further sentencing.