13-foot Florida alligator seen having human remains in its mouth

An alligator that measured up to 13 feet and 8.5 inches (over 4 meters) was spotted in a canal with human remains in its mouth, local media sources reported on Saturday.

The canal where the creature was first spotted is in the city of Largo on the west-central coast of Florida.

The alligator was first seen by a pedestrian on Friday afternoon, who then recorded it on his phone and he contacted local authorities, stating the animal had been holding on the lower part of the torso of a human body, NBC cited him as saying. The body of an adult was also pulled from the water, USA Today reported.

The alligator and the victim's fates

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office stated that the alligator was also removed from the water and "humanely killed."

The human remains that the alligator caught were said to have belonged to 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham, NBC reported.

Local police opened an investigation into the incident.