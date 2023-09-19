Bear spotted and captured in Disney World, causing rides to be closed

A sighting of a black bear at Disney World's Magic Kingdom prompted numerous closures of the park's many attractions and rides on Monday.

The bear was reportedly found in a tree near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the resort, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). The bear was then captured and will be relocated near the Ocala National Forest, according to the agency.

The FWC stated that the animal who intruded on the park may have been hunting for food ahead of its winter hibernation season. The agency also confirmed that the bear spotted was a female.

Which attractions were closed?

Attractions that were closed included Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Hall of Presidents, Liberty Square Riverboat, A Pirate’s Adventure, Tom Sawyer Island, Walt Disney World Railroad including Fantasyland, Frontierland, and Main Street, according to multiple media reports.

The park's visitors ended up facing long queues as a result, according to Sky News. However, Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square were reopened early, park officials told CBS News. Cinderella Castle in Disney World, Florida (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The bear was reportedly in a white tarpaulin sheet moving out of a wooded area as it was being carried by officials, according to aerial footage, which was then reported by NBC.

The FWC stresses that those who encounter bears "give them their own space and to move along on their own."