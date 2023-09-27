This is the disturbing reason why you should never crack your neck

It is reasonable to assume that cracking your neck, much like cracking your knuckles, may seem harmless. However, a doctor has unveiled a chilling revelation that should make you think twice about this habit, even if it provides momentary relief. In a TikTok video that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, Dr. Ever Arias explains the unsettling rationale behind why you should refrain from cracking your neck.

He begins with a cautionary tale: "Story time of why you should never crack your neck."

Arias, a specialist in internal medicine, frequently issues warnings about health issues stemming from our everyday habits to his more than 135,000 followers on the platform. His latest video is titled "never going to a chiropractor again."

What happens if you crack your neck? You could break your neck

The doctor goes on to recount a distressing incident involving a 20-year-old woman who experienced a neck injury after cracking her neck. He elaborates, "So there was a 20-something-year-old patient that walked into the emergency room after she said that she tried to crack her neck. After the second time, she heard a snap and started having a lot of pain."

Subsequently, she sought medical attention, and the medical staff discovered that she had suffered a "cervical compression fracture," indicating that her neck bones were fractured.

Normally, one would only get this sort of fracture due to osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weakened bones due to aging. However, that wasn't the case here. Rather, this patient had exceptionally flexible joints due to hypermobility syndrome. Ultimately, she ended up bending her neck a bit too far, and this was the result.

But regrettably, neck cracking can lead to other severe consequences.

As Arias noted, some of his patients suffered strokes after visiting chiropractors because spinal manipulation led to vertebral artery dissection, a condition where the arteries running along the spine tear. He also notes that this frightening symptom can result from self-inflicted harm.

So if you ever needed a reason not to crack your neck, now you have it.