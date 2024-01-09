Mystery of unknown 'X Files' song solved after 25 years

Hidden amidst the intricate tapestry of ''X Files" lies a puzzle that has captured the imagination of its ardent followers - a song. This elusive melody, playing softly in the background of a pivotal scene, has sparked the curiosity of viewers.

Countless attempts to uncover its name, artists, or any other official record of it have been met with disappointment. Even Lauren Ancona, a devoted viewer of the episode in question, was enchanted by the mysterious composition. In that particular scene, a character enters a bar with a captivating country song with the lyrics "In my memory, the light of the moon, the light of the stars..." fills the room. Ancona was captivated by the song, pausing the episode, rewinding, and employing the song identification app Shazam, only to find no matches.

The tweet that renewed the discussion:

just had the weirdest experiencewas watching an X-files episode & there’s this country song playing in the background of the bar they’re in& it’s so good it jars me out of my idle multitasking to Shazam itexcept — auntie cistamine (@laurenancona) December 5, 2023

Here is the part with the song:

for reference[ video of a woman walking into a bar & sitting down, looking distressed, while the song referenced plays in the background ] pic.twitter.com/UOOaY49WBk — auntie cistamine (@laurenancona) December 5, 2023

Surprisingly, no details about the song could be found on the episode's IMDb page. Undeterred, Ancona turned to the internet, searching for the lyrics and coming up empty-handed, except for discussions on an 'X Files' fan forum where others had posed the same question. The search for the song became a personal obsession for Ancona and countless others since its original airing in 1998.

And here:

Ancona's fascination with the mysterious song led her to tweet about it, mentioning 'The X-Files' in her post. Little did she know that her tweet would go viral overnight, garnering millions of views and catching the attention of not only fans but also industry experts. Within a mere 24 hours, the source of the song was discovered, and its composers were identified. Ancona exclaimed with disbelief, "Twenty-five years! The creators had no idea their composition had gained such a cult following. It's truly amazing."

So where does this song come from?

Meet Dan Marfisi and Glenn Jordan, two musicians from Los Angeles who were responsible for composing music for various TV shows and movies in the 90s, including "The X-Files."

The enigmatic song, titled "Staring at the Stars," was an original country track crafted by Marfisi and Jordan at the producers' request for the "X Files" series. As Marfisi revealed, the duo were given a unique directive to create a country song that could be interpreted as being about aliens or humans, with a tight deadline to meet.

Rising to the challenge, they swiftly composed a soothing country melody with gentle drumbeats and haunting steel guitar riffs. The lyrics, cleverly intertwining with the series' themes, were delivered by Jordan's soulful vocals: "I remember the moonlight, the starlight, with big captivating dark eyes. Now I'm staring at the stars. Wondering where you are. Wondering if I'll ever see your face again." Jordan reflected, "We were tasked with creating a song that embodied the ambiance of a country bar, and it was a playful twist to incorporate references to aliens."

Having completed the composition, Marfisi and Jordan submitted the song to the producers. It made its appearance in the fifth episode of the sixth season of "X Files" titled "Dreamland II." As it was never released separately ("it definitely didn't fit the type of music that Nashville producers were looking for," remarked Jordan), there was limited documentation regarding its production and the identities of its creators.

The moment she found out it was a familiar mystery:

then I go search for the episode (S6E5 Dreamland II) & apparently I’m not the only one that was like “dang that’s a good song” because it’s mentioned on the IMDB page that nobody can find this silly songwhat is happening pic.twitter.com/vfGuOloV91 — auntie cistamine (@laurenancona) December 5, 2023

Marfisi and Jordan were astounded by the overwhelming response to their song, which they had penned amongst numerous others for various productions over the years. The unexpected, passionate reaction from fans left them feeling both bewildered and elated. Marfisi stated, "It's a strange and wonderful feeling. I'm just loving what's happening. People are talking about our song... that's the dream for a musician. You want people to listen and resonate with your music."

And where did it go from here:

After years of being out of touch due to personal commitments, the two musicians reconnected, with Marfisi making the trip to Jordan's home in Van Nuys to retrieve the precious disc containing the song. Together, they sat and relished listening to their 25-year-old creation, now aware that it had garnered immense appreciation from dedicated fans throughout the decades without their knowledge.

In an interview, Marfisi unveiled that the duo plans to release the song soon, ensuring that the cherished gem from "Darkened Pockets" continues to flourish, now accompanied by the rightful credit to its creators and the complete lyrics. "Everyone wonders if there will come a day when they become a viral sensation on the internet," expressed Marfisi. "I am thrilled. Both of us are immensely delighted that it unfolded in this manner."