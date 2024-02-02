American singer-songwriter Billy Joel released his first track in 17 years on Thursday.

The song, entitled ‘Turn the Lights Back On,’ was highly anticipated by Joel’s fans, who have been waiting for a new song since Joel dropped ‘Christmas in Fallujah’ in 2007.

We’re turning the lights back on NOW! Billy’s latest single, “Turn the Lights Back On,” is out everywhere now. https://t.co/Wtiyj8rh3B pic.twitter.com/Z8H1om2fMB — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) February 1, 2024

In the past week, Joel teased his upcoming new music on social media.

Featuring a melodious piano track, the song was co-written by Freddy Wexler, who also acted as producer, along with Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector. Madison Square Garden building in New York , August 3, 2012. (credit: CHARLES PLATIAU/REUTERS)

Joel's upcoming performances

In June 2023, the 'Piano Man' singer announced he would end his Madison Square Garden residency, which he began in 2014, in July 2024 with his 100th serial performance at the venue. This would also constitute his overall 150th performance there.

In one of his past New York performances, Joel famously wore a yellow star to protest the Charlottesville incident.

The singer is set to take the stage again with performances across the US and in the UK.

He is also expected to perform his new single live at the Grammy Awards, set to be held on Sunday.

Joel himself has been the recipient of six Grammy awards and has been nominated 23 times.