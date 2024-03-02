Woman with tongue the circumference of a soda can wins world title

Jenny DuVander, from Oregan, USA, has won the title of world’s largest female tongue, according to a Tuesday release from Guinness World Records.

DuVander’s tongue measures at a circumference of 13.25 cm (or 5.21 inches.)

“I was reading the 2023 Guinness World Records book with my son before bed and saw a picture of the male record holder,” said DuVander. “I didn’t know that tongue circumference was a thing! Right away, I had to measure mine at home and saw that it was at least 12 cm.”

DuVander’s doctor confirmed the circumference of her tongue by wrapping dental floss around it and measuring the length of the floss.

The benefits of a big tongue

The unique feature allowed DuVander to flip her tongue upside down and touch her tongue to her nose.

“I also play the flute, and a strong tongue is pretty useful for playing fast notes,” she said.

“When you articulate a note on a flute, they actually call it tonguing.”

While the size of her tongue may have something to do with genetics, DuVander asserts that her tongue muscle is regularly exercised.

“When you think about it, the tongue is the only muscle that’s free to move…” she said. “We use it all the time to speak and eat. It moves around all day and never gets tired.”

For those wishing to maximize their tongue size, DuVonder suggested “Maybe start by parting your teeth and trying to get your tongue to reach both the top and bottom teeth at one time. Then gradually increase the distance between your teeth.”