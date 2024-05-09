‘Free everybody’: Kim Kardashian shuts down pro-Palestinian heckler

While participating in a discussion panel at a marketing event in Germany, a pro-Palestinian activist began yelling “Free Palestine” as Kim Kardashian attempted to deliver comments on her business.

The activist continued to scream “Free Palestine” as the moderator commented quietly “free speech.” As the activist continued to disrupt the event, she was escorted out by security.

Kim Kardashian reacts to protester shouting “Free Palestine” at OMR business festival in Hamburg:“Free everybody.” pic.twitter.com/ujGBtdp8Fl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2024

As security removed the pro-Palestinian woman, Kardashian can be heard stating “Free everybody.”

While Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West has made headlines for his repeated antisemitic tyrades, Kardashian has been vocal in condemning antisemitism. Kim Kardashian (credit: DAVID BECKER/GETTY IMAGES/AFP)

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” Kardashian posted on X in 2022.

After October 7, Kardashian published the statement: “A message to my Jewish friends and family. I love you. I support you. “I have heard about how scared you feel during this time. And I want you to know you are not alone in this. My heart is breaking seeing the videos of these babies and families being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world! As human beings with a heart, how can anyone not be devastated by these horrific images that we will never be able to unsee?”

“Brutal terrorism has taken innocent lives and now both Israeli and Palestinian civilians are suffering and paying the greatest price there is. As an Armenian, I am particularly sensitive to these issues because I have been talking about the Armenian Genocide for years, and now after months of blockade with minimal media coverage and no external support, Armenians are the victims of an ethical cleansing themselves in Artsakh.”

Pro-Palestinian disruptions to public gatherings

Pro-Palestinian protesters have attempted to disrupt a number of large events and gatherings to spread their message.

Most recently, activists attempted to crash the Met Gala.

A number of Christmas events were also stormed in December.