Kim Kardashian cries over Kanye West’s antisemitism in upcoming ‘Kardashians’ episode

The scene from the show’s third season was filmed several months ago, around the time their divorce was finalized and West made the comments.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: JULY 1, 2023 03:19
Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York, US, April 26, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)
Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York, US, April 26, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)

(JTA) — In next week’s episode of Hulu’s reality series “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian cries about the antisemitic behavior of her ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, last year.

In a teaser for that episode, which was included at the end of the current season’s sixth episode that aired Thursday, her sister Khloé comforts her as she says she is “not okay.”

“It’s so different than the person that I married. That’s who I loved, and that’s who I remember,” says Kim, who besides being a reality TV star is also a model and businesswoman.

“I’ll do anything to get that person back,” she adds.

The scene from the show’s third season was filmed several months ago, around the time their divorce was finalized and West made the comments, but the clip does not specify which of West’s many antisemitic comments Kardashian is reacting to. The couple was married in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in November 2022. Kardashian and West have joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

In October, West fired off the first of his series of alarming antisemitic comments, tweeting that he would “go death con 3” on Jews. About a week later, he bragged on a podcast that “I can literally say antisemitic s— and they cannot drop me,” referring to Adidas, with which he had a brand deal. Four days later, Adidas severed ties with the billionaire musician.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable” - Kardashian

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted in response to West’s comments earlier that month. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

In November, NBC News reported that in 2018, West had paid a settlement to an anonymous previous employee for praising Hitler during meetings.

In a three hour long “InfoWars” appearance in December, West repeatedly told far-right podcast host Alex Jones that he liked Hitler and denied that the Holocaust happened.

“I’m not trying to be shocking. I like Hitler,” West said. “Hitler had a lot of redeeming qualities.”

“I’m not trying to be shocking. I like Hitler.”

Kanye West

“The Kardashians” is a spin-off of the hit reality series “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” both of which center on the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. “Keeping up with the Kardashians” ran from 2007 to 2021 on E! “The Kardashians” premiered on Hulu in 2022 and mostly follows the lives of the sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as their mother Kris.



