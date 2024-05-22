Mystic says: This is what Israel's Eden Golan must do now that Eurovision is over

Eden Golan, Israel's representative to Eurovision, proved to the world last weekend just how strong she is. Her mental resilience was lauded as she was beset with antisemitism and anti-Israel hatred while in Sweden. She seems so tough on the outside, but is she secretly soft and vulnerable on the inside?

Yes. Eden Golan's birthdate of October 5, 2003 signifies struggles, changes, and emotional upheavals. She reminds me of the Mona Lisa, with a smile on her face that also seems like she wants to cry.

What else does Eden's birthdate say about her?

Since she was born on the fifth of the month, Eden was born under the fifth of the 10 sefirot of the Kabbalistic Tree of Life, the Sefirah of Gevurah, the emanation of strength. Someone born on this day will face significant challenges during their lives, but they will be able to find the resolve to overcome great fear. In other words, someone born on the fifth of the month will have ample opportunities to successfully overcome the struggles and challenges that life throws at them.

Gematria and numerology

Next, let's look at the gematria, Hebrew isopsephy, of the name Eden, which adds up to seven.

The number seven signifies great intelligence, but it also signifies disconnect. This is because seven represents Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, the seventh day of the week, when Jews traditionally disconnect. Eden Golan representing Israel performs on stage during the rehearsal of the second semi-final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 8, 2024. (credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS)

Next, we take a look at her destiny number, the sum total of her birthdate boiled down to a single digit number, which is two. Here, we can see disharmony between Eden's name and her birthdate. This disharmony can manifest as great difficulty in expressing her emotions. She has likely encountered challenges in the past already, as indicated by the Tree of Life chart, which likely impacted how she adapted to change and how she connected to female figures in her childhood.

In Western numerology, someone with a destiny number of two may be super sensitive, intuitive, and talented. The name Eden, combined with her destiny number, may give rise to internal emotional turmoil. Her name gives her the ability to disconnect, like how a surgeon disconnects from a patient in order to operate. Eden is super sensitive and talented, and her innate talents show her excessive sensitivity, but it is the traits acquired from her birth date that give her the appearance of having such incredible strength.

After her fifth-place performance at Eurovision with her song "Hurricane," Eden entered the frantic advertising period after her hard work. With all of her incredible talent, she needs someone strong to guide her in terms of her career and finances. There are signs in her path now of a possible relationship of her choice, and she will likely enter this relationship in the next three years. Her personal focal point this year is more suitable for collaborations that can enhance her career.

Here are my recommendations for Eden Golan:

Listen to your mother. The maternal figure in her chart is very strong when it comes to making right or wrong decisions. Take time to rest. She may show incredible resilience, but she shouldn't overwork herself. Figure out who will be your manager and financial adviser. Eden has incredible talent, but it takes a finance expert to use that talent to make money. Don't try to please the crowd too much. It takes a lot of unnecessary energy. Trust your strong intuitions. Her angelic beauty, noble soul, and good luck, which have been on display since her last birthday, will last for a few more years and can help lead her to be in the right place at the right time.

With all this, Eden will be able to connect to her inner happiness, provided she takes enough time to rest and recharge her spiritual batteries, and will be able to achieve her aspirations.

Ifat Orlov is a Kabbalist and numerologist.