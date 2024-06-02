Keep the change you filthy animal: 'Home Alone' house hits market for $5.25m.

STATEN ISLAND, NY — Kevin McCallister tarred and feathered two bumbling burglars in the basement and booby trapped almost every entrance and sledded down the staircase right into a snow-banked front yard. And now the infamous Home Alone house at 671 Lincoln Ave. in Winnetka, Illinois, a nostalgic piece of classic Christmas history, has hit the market for the first time in more than a decade. List price? $5.25 million.

Located on a quiet street in the Chicago suburbs, the redbrick Georgian home, built in 1921, features 9,126 square feet of living space with four fireplaces, five bedrooms, and six bathrooms, as well as an outdoor and indoor hot tub. Its market price was first reported by The Wall Street Journal after popping up on Zillow on May 25. According to the listing, the property is "a legendary holiday dream home, reimagined for modern-day luxury."

The house has been a tourist attraction ever since the film debuted in November 1990: The Chicago Sun-Times reported in January 1991 that about 400 cars pulled up outside the home on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when the movie was still in theaters. The property was last sold in 2012 for $1.59 million.

What is in the Home Alone house?

Fully renovated and expanded in 2018, the house still has that iconic foyer and unforgettable entry staircase, and the formal living and dining room spaces all remain largely unchanged in form and structure, Zillow notes.

But there's a new "sun-drenched family room" with sweeping coffered ceilings and "walls of French doors that open to the inviting backyard." The gourmet kitchen has double islands, bespoke white cabinetry, a hidden pantry, and an eight-burner Wolf range. The house from the hit movie 'Home Alone' is seen in Illinois. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The old attic — where Kevin was banished and ultimately forgotten — now boasts a junior suite with full ensuite bath. And the basement is now devoid of its demonic furnace, instead stocked with a fully equipped gym, state-of-the-art movie theater and full indoor basketball court.

"This magical family home truly transcends its architectural pedigree," the listing stated. "It's a chance to own a piece of cinematic history and create lasting memories within its iconic walls."