Advocating for hostages in the streets of Chicago - opinion

Freshly returned from a compelling mission to Chicago, a city resonating with diverse communities and marred by recent antisemitic incidents, our aim is nothing short of historic.

We set out to secure the release of Israeli hostages and challenge the one-sided ceasefire resolution imposed by the Chicago City Council on January 31, 2024.

Accompanied by Yaniv Yaakov and Bar Rudaeff, we ventured into the heart of Chicago, fervently advocating for the release of their captive family members. Yaniv (47), has been passionately working toward liberating his 59-year-old brother Yair – though in mid-February, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that Yair had been murdered – as well as for the release of Yair’s two young sons, who were also taken captive, as was Yair’s girlfriend – the latter, thankfully, released after enduring 54 days in captivity.

Bar (27) is fervently advocating for his 61-year-old father, Lior, a dedicated volunteer and ambulance driver for Magen David Adom.

This mission is unfolding against the backdrop of collaboration between the NGO ISRAEL-is and the American Jewish Committee (AJC) to champion the cause of hostage families in Chicago. It marks my seventh mission to the US as a historic milestone and positions the visit to the largest US city calling for a comprehensive unilateral ceasefire in Gaza from October 7, 2023. Chicago, renowned for its diverse communities, recently experienced a noticeable absence of appeals for the release of Israeli hostages during ceasefire protests. Anti-Israel protestors make anti-Zionist claims at a BDS rally in Chicago, Illinois (credit: FLICKR)

The Chicago metropolitan area is home to the largest concentration of Palestinians of Arab descent in North America – as well as to the fifth-largest Jewish community in the world, with about 400,000 members. Sarah van Loon, regional director AJC Chicago office, highlighted the city’s unfortunate distinction of enduring antisemitic incidents since October 7, making it one of the top cities in the country in this disgraceful category.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a pivotal figure in the city’s history and widely acknowledged as one of its most progressive mayors, played a crucial role in the resolution. On January 31, the Chicago City Council approved a resolution advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza. Johnson, whose vote was the tie-breaker, emphasized the resolution’s exclusive focus on the plight of Palestinians in Gaza. Notably, any reference to Israeli hostages is framed inclusively, addressing “all hostages,” encompassing both Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons and Israeli civilian hostages from October 7.

The resolution’s nature was perceived as shameful and hypocritical, even prompting a reaction from Saturday Night Live, emphasizing the interconnectedness of conflicts and the need for a more comprehensive approach to resolving them: “Chicago became the largest city in the US to call on a ceasefire in Gaza. In return, Gaza calls for a ceasefire in Chicago.”

Upon landing in Chicago, we eagerly turned on our phones to receive the latest updates on the rescue operation of the two Israeli hostages, Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70). Witnessing the unfolding news with Bar and Yaniv, I shared in their first glimpse of positive news in months. Curious about their reactions, I asked them if the news gave them more hope, and they both affirmed that it certainly did. Bar shared a poignant detail: “My dad is the last hostage from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak who might still be alive; the other two are already presumed dead.”

The bond between Bar and Yaniv, deeply rooted in their shared love for the arts, especially music, made our visit to Chicago even more memorable and meaningful. As we traversed the city, heading towards the Chicago Theater to document our advocacy for loved ones held hostage, we encountered the powerful blend of Chicago’s scenery with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Notably, we witnessed a significant juxtaposition: An expansive work of street art featuring iconic American blues singer and musician, Muddy Waters with a real-life protester roaming the streets carrying a massive PLO flag; and on another street corner a large graffiti: “Ceasefire in Gaza NOW.”

Time spent in Chicago

Our journey continued from meetings to events, navigating the streets toward the Chicago Picasso, a 1967 installation that aimed to “broaden the idea of public art beyond the commemorative” (The Art Newspaper, 2017). On a large screen at the main street corner, Chicago NEWS screened a report of the ongoing rescue operation of the two Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Our path led us to a meeting with Rev. McCoy, the leader of the United Methodist Church located in the heart of Chicago. The church building, a spectacular structure completed in 1924, once held the title of the tallest church building in the world. Inside Rev. McCoy’s office, adorned with numerous pictures of American and world leaders, we noticed memorial plaques from Israel displayed on the shelves.

While sharing personal stories and testimonies with Rev. McCoy, we observed a Bible open at Psalms 41 on the large guest table. In the context of this Psalm, one could interpret the Israeli hostages as afflicted individuals in need of divine intervention and deliverance. The Psalm conveys the hope that those who consider the poor, in this case, the Israeli hostages, will be delivered in times of trouble. It became evident that Rev. McCoy was sharing his religious and spiritual feelings as he called for empathy, compassion, and action toward those suffering in this troubling situation.

We concluded our mission by meeting with Council Member Alderman Debra Silverstein, who courageously stood up as a leader, challenging the one-sided resolution and calling out the mayor. She highlighted that the resolution, which passed, refused to condemn Hamas for the terrorist attack that resulted in 1,200 innocent Israelis murdered, 2,400 injured, and over 240 kidnapped. Furthermore, it failed to call on the international community to force Hamas to disarm and refrain from planning additional attacks. According to Alderman Silverstein, the resolution fundamentally contradicts US policy on the conflict and threatens our nation’s efforts to broker a true and lasting peace. Another council member, Alderman Raymond Lopez, also reminded us that October 7 denial is a serious issue even within the city council.

The immediate follow-up to this meeting will include presentations to the council by family members of hostages, survivors, and witnesses. These Israeli stories aim to bring humanity into the voting process, the results of which will directly impact peace or violence in the city.

How tragic that a day after our return from Chicago, the Yaakov family received the devastating news of Yair’s murder in captivity on October 7 and information that his body remains in Gaza.

The writer is foreign affairs manager of the ISRAEL-is NGO.