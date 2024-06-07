Khamenei tweets in Hebrew, gets mocked by Israelis for poor grammar

Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, published a tweet in Hebrew Thursday night, which he often does from time to time.

אנחנו רואים את תחילת הסוף של היישות הציונית, היישות הזאת נמסה בהדרגה מול עיני העולם. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 6, 2024

He wrote: "We are seeing the beginning of the end of the Zionist entity; this entity is gradually melting before the eyes of the world."

Israelis reacted quickly and flooded him with many reactions, some of them particularly amusing. Among the respondents were quite a few members of the media.

Journalist Haim Levinson wrote: "Not even a sheep would touch you." MOURNERS ATTEND the funeral for victims of helicopter crash that killed Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and others, in Tehran, on Tuesday. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

N12's military correspondent, Shay Levy, wrote: "Obviously, dear. You know how hot it was today."

ברור נשמה. אתה יודע איזה חם היה היום — Shai Levy (שי לוי) (@shailevy6) June 6, 2024

Network 13's foreign news reporter, Yosef Israel, responded: "Go sit on a cactus."

The former website editor "Ba Hadari Haredim," Avraham Greenzeig, wrote: "Take a ride on a helicopter, it will do you good. Raisi is waiting for you."

Khamenei needs grammar lessons

In light of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident the previous month, the rhetoric of a helicopter was common among Israeli commentators: "A helicopter is on its way," "Get on a helicopter already," "A helicopter is waiting for you" and other similar statements.

וואו חשבתי שלמישהו שמשקיע כל כך הרבה כסף בשיווק ופרסום לא יהיו לך שגיאות כל כך חמורות בעברית.נמס- דבר שהומס בתוך דבר אחר, התפזר באופן אחיד על פניו. ככה שלהגיד שהישות הציונית נמסה זה כמו להגיד שהיא מתפזרת באופן אחיד בכל ארץ ישראל/ בכל העולם שזה דבר נהדר על פניו. וגם אם הכוונה… — Nur Mushriqa אור זוהר نور مشرقة (@NurMushriqa) June 6, 2024

One of them, commenting on Khamenei's poor grammar, said, "Wow, I thought that for someone who invests so much money in marketing and advertising, you wouldn't have such serious errors in Hebrew."

"Melted [נמס] - a thing that was melted inside another thing, spread uniformly over it. So, to say that the Zionist entity has melted is like saying that it is dispersed uniformly throughout the Land of Israel/throughout the world, which is a great thing."

"And even if the intention is - that the Zionist entity thawed/melted and produced from it water that saturates the springs of the Jewish people and its supporters all over the world, then this is a great thing! Thanks dear, how do they say - 'came to curse, came out blessed?'"

Another poster went further and used the stage to promote the sale of his Hyundai car: "Using Khamenei's traffic to sell a 2016 third-hand i20, for serious people only."