Wikipedia entry for 'fist bump' depicts gesture between hostage and soldier during rescue mission

The Wikipedia page for the “fist bump” has been updated to include the video of former Gaza hostage Almog Meir Jan, while being rescued in Saturday’s “Operation Arnon,” given a fist bump by an IDF soldier involved in the operation.

The page’s description for the video states, “Fist bump in-action between a hostage from the 7th Oct. Nova festival and a Yamam operator during it’s rescue mission.”

The Wikipedia entry also defined the term, noting the “fist bump” as a “gesture similar in meaning to a handshake or high five. A fist bump can also be a symbol of giving respect or approval, as well as companionship between two people.”

Wikipedia allows users to edit pages of information themselves, which many users have caught on to over the years.

Recent footage shows brave mission, moment of connection

The IDF released footage from the operation that rescued four hostages, Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov, and Almog Meir Jan, who were held in captivity since October 7. Footage of Yamam operatives rescuing Andrey Kozlov, and Almog Meir Jan (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The footage shows soldiers rescuing the three hostages who were held together, Ziv, Kozlov, and Jan. The soldiers first asked the hostages to identify themselves and then told them, “We’ve come to save you,” which was followed by the fist bump with Jan.