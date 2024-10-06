Marjorie Taylor Greene claims ‘they’ control the weather as Hurricane Helene batters red states

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is being widely mocked for suggesting “they” control the weather as many Republican-leaning states, including her home state of Georgia, assess the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.

“Yes they can control the weather,” the House Committee on Homeland Security official tweeted Thursday night, without clarifying who she meant. “It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

At least 215 people have been killed since Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26. North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia have witnessed the heaviest casualties.

Greene and like-minded conspiracy theorists have since used social media platforms such as X to push nonsensical explanations for what caused Helene to form and subsequently wreak havoc.

Mocked online

X is also where Greene was ridiculed by users, including actor Ellen Barkin, who interpreted Greene’s “they” to be an antisemitic reference. A drone view shows a flooded and damaged area, following Hurricane Helene in Steinhatchee, Florida, US, September 27, 2024. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

“I don’t know about other Jews but I do in fact control the weather,” the “Animal Kingdom” star joked in response.

Pekka Kallioniemi, the author of a series exposing Russian misinformation campaigns, responded to the Congresswoman's post by writing “JEWISH SPACE LASERS” — a reference to Greene famously saying in 2018 that she believed space lasers operated by prominent Jewish bankers might be to blame for California wildfires.

Atlanta-based weather forecaster Ryan Maue tweeted that “while most conspiracy theories turn out to be true, I can assure you that the Hurricane Helene weather modification theory is not one of them. I would know, too.”

Maue holds a Ph.D. in meteorology.

Greene — whom "InfoWars" host Alex Jones has encouraged to run for president — earlier posted a map of "how hurricane devastation could affect the election."

That graphic indicated red states would be the most heavily impacted.

Several Greene supporters on X rushed to her defense Friday by claiming they too believe weather can be manipulated by malevolent forces.

Greene previously drew ridicule back in April when she suggested earthquakes and eclipses, which also impact Democratic cities and states, are the result of God “sending America strong signs to tell us to repent.”