Crumbs, the world's fattest cat, dies at feline fat camp

The world’s fattest cat, Crumbs, has passed away at 13 years old, just weeks after going viral for attempting to escape his feline fat camp on Monday.

Kroshik (Russian for ‘Crumbs’) was rescued from a hospital basement and was treated at a veterinary weight loss center in Perm, Russia.

According to the New York Post, vets at the center believe the cat’s ‘extensive layers of flab’ hid the cancerous tumors that caused his organs to shut down.

At 38 pounds—17 kg—Crumbs quickly gained popularity across social media as the vets posted his progress. Videos showed the cat’s progress as he lost a few pounds, determinedly relearning how to walk with hydrotherapy, and then promptly attempted to escape.

Crumbs was found trapped in a shoe rack, face stuck in a shoe, in a now famous photo that was uploaded by one of the vets. Crumbs the cat (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Crumbs’ fanbase was devastated by the news

“Logged on, saw Crumbs the cat has passed, and now I’m in shambles,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “Today went from bad to worse”

“Bless you, chonky fren. Rest in peace,” another added.