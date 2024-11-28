Emily Calandreilli, the 100th woman in space, receives hate from internet trolls

Emily Calandrelli, who became the 100th woman to travel into space, received hateful comments on her shared reaction video, CNN reported on Monday.

Calandrelli, a TV science program host and aerospace engineer was one of six ‘space tourists’ to join this launch.

In a shared video from Jeff Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin, Calandrelli is seen looking out the window of the spacecraft in awe. “That’s our planet. Oh my God, this is space,” she said.

Calandrelli called this space mission a dream that was “decades in the making.” CNN cited.

Though shortly after the reaction video was posted, internet trolls reacted with hateful and sexualized comments. With these negative responses, Blue Origin had to remove the original video and put up an edited version. Emily Calandrelli and fellow 'space tourists' (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Despite the trolls, Calandrelli received hundreds of positive messages of support from fans.

Following her trip, Calandrelli responded on Instagram to the negativity she received, “instead of being on cloud nine, I’m crying in my seat staring out the window. Because of course this happened.

“But I refuse to give much time to the small men on the internet. I feel experiences in my soul,” she said in her post.

"I will not apologize or feel weird about my reaction. It's wholly mine and I love it."

Calandrelli said that on her flight home, a flight attendant recognized her, “Don’t let them dull your shine,” she was told.

“I felt an immediate sense of camaraderie with her, with all women,” Calandrelli said.

Friday’s mission was Blue Origin’s ninth human spaceflight on the rocket used for space tourism.