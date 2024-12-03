Oxford University Press announces Word of the Year 2024

Oxford University Press announced ‘brain rot’ as its Word of the Year 2024 on Monday in a press release.

Defined by the university as a noun, the term 'brain rot' describes the “supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as a result of overconsumption of material considered to be trivial or unchallenging. Also: something characterized as likely to lead to such deterioration."

Oxford explained that the word choice now particularly applies to online content, stressing, “Our experts noticed that ‘brain rot’ gained new prominence this year as a term used to capture concerns about the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media. The term increased in usage frequency by 230% between 2023 and 2024.”

Originally recorded in Henry David Thoreau’s book Walden in 1854, ‘brain rot’ was used to criticize society and its choosing of simple ideas over more complex problems, “While England endeavors to cure the potato rot, will not any endeavor to cure the brain-rot – which prevails so much more widely and fatally?”

Modern use

Oxford explained that in recent times, this phrase has been used to describe the younger generations' over-usage of social media platforms, particularly when watching short-form content.

Casper Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages, responded to this word choice in the press release, saying, “I find it fascinating that the term ‘brain rot’ has been adopted by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, those communities largely responsible for the use and creation of the digital content the term refers to.

"These communities have amplified the expression through social media channels, the very place said to cause ‘brain rot.’ It demonstrates a somewhat cheeky self-awareness in the younger generations about the harmful impact of social media that they’ve inherited.”