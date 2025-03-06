Negev police locate illegally owned monkey

Israel Police officers located a monkey being held illegally in the Bedouin village of Bir Hadaj, approximately 25km south of Beersheba, and returned it to an Israel Nature and Parks Authority officer on Wednesday, an Israel Police statement announced.

The police located the monkey after a proactive investigation following circulating videos on social media that showed a monkey and a lion cub in the possession of several individuals.

The monkey was found in an abandoned shack.

It will be taken to a protected shelter for animals where it can receive further care and medical examinations before any further steps are taken, the Israel Police confirmed in the statement.

שוטרי מרחב נגב איתרו לפני זמן קצר ביישוב ביר הדאג' קוף שהוחזק בניגוד לחוק, והעבירו אותו לפקחי רשות הטבע והגניםשוטרי מרחב נגב פתחו בחקירה יזומה בעקבות סרטון שהופץ ברשת בו תועד קוף וגור אריות. נמשכים המאמצים לאיתור חשודים מעורבים ולאיתור גור האריות שתועד בסרטונים. pic.twitter.com/mMkDxkRcAU — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 5, 2025

Investigations are currently ongoing to locate the suspects involved and find the missing lion cub, the Israel Police clarified. Police officers and a Nature and Parks Authority officer pose with the rescued monkey, March 5, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE AND NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON)

Significant harm to sensitive animals

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority emphasized that the private ownership of monkeys is strictly prohibited and considered a serious offense due to the significant harm it causes to these sensitive animals.

Monkeys have complex needs, particularly social requirements, which humans cannot adequately provide, they added.