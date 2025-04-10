Feeling blue: Only Fans hit by two lawsuits over fake ‘models’

OnlyFans, a subscription site offering adult content, has been hit with two class-action lawsuits by two men claiming they were defrauded by agency workers impersonating models, international media reported last week.

The former subscribers, M. Brunner and J. Fry of Illinois, claimed they believed they were sharing online conversation with the OnlyFans models but instead were exchanging chit-chat with agency staff.

The men alleged they would not have paid a subscription, or would have paid a lesser subscription, had they known that they were not speaking with the models.

Despite the lawsuit, the men have said they would continue using the site if they could talk with the models and not agency workers, the Independent reported.

While agency staff have been available to help manage popular accounts on the adult site, not every content creator uses the staff. The plaintiffs reportedly did not provide proof that they were speaking with agency staff - many of whom are male. A logo for OnlyFans is seen in this illustration picture, February 29, 2024. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

“Over time, Plaintiff Fry began to become suspicious of who he was actually communicating with when purportedly exchanging DMs with Creators, as messages he received contained contradicting information or errors,” the plaintiff’s complaint detailed. “By exercising its discretion to enrich itself while participating in the deception of its customers, OnlyFans consciously and deliberately frustrates the agreed common purposes of the contract and disappoints the reasonable expectations of Plaintiffs and Class Members, thereby depriving them of the benefit of their bargain.”

Left feeling blue

The Plaintiffs are not the first men to be left feeling less than satisfied after realizing they were not speaking to who they thought they were. Patrick Kunz told Reuters that he had fallen in love with a model, only to realize later that the messages he shared with her were actually between himself and multiple agency staff.

Kunz spent thousands on the Hungarian model and got a tattoo in her honor before making the realization, he detailed. He had to take time off work and seek therapy following his discovery.

An OnlyFans spokesperson told Reuters the company “provides creators with a platform to monetize their content and engage with their fan base. OnlyFans is not affiliated with and does not endorse any third party or agency.”

This is not the first controversy the adult site has faced. Unruly Agency, in a 2021 lawsuit, alleged that OnlyFans took advantage and defrauded subscribers - grooming them into sharing their “deepest and innermost personal secrets.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The company is also expected to appear in court in 2027, following a lawsuit from five former subscribers who alleged that OnlyFans hosted too many “chatter scams”