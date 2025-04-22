OkCupid finds Israelis increasingly viewing eco-awareness. 'green' worldviews as attractive

Dating app OkCupid found, in the build-up to commemoration of 'Earth Day' on Tuesday, that Israeli users are finding an eco-friendly lifestyle and shared 'green' worldviews as increasingly important in a partner.

The app found that 84% of respondents noted it is "important for their partner to maintain a green and environmentally responsible lifestyle" while 27% of respondents stated this was "very important."

The app also found that 54% of respondents defined climate change activism as an "attractive trait," with 13% stating it is "very attractive."

Hedi Axelrad, a lecturer in the Master's Program in Family Studies at the Tel Aviv-Yafo Academic College, family and couples advisor, and host of the podcast Update commented that "Singles in 2025 place great importance on the environmental aspect, particularly when it comes to what they are looking for in a partner."

"Principles and agendas—political, religious, or philosophical—have always been and remain crucial parameters in the search for life partners, and the green aspect is yet another expression of who we are. Therefore, it becomes a significant filter for those who align with us in values and a shared vision," Axelrad added.

"A green lifestyle and environmental activism indicate attractive and deep qualities—the ability to see others, act for a greater purpose, sacrifice convenience for what is important, and express opinions confidently. These are traits that build healthy and connected relationships," she adds.

The dream to live off-grid

The survey also found that 75% of Israeli users would consider living "off-grid;" a simple lifestyle, close to nature, with their partner "at least for a period of time."

Axelrad commented that "This expresses an increasing longing for a quieter world, with a deep connection to the moment, nature, and real intimacy. As the world becomes more congested and networked, the desire to balance it grows—and to restore the value of true presence and human connection."

"In studies we’ve been conducting at the Technion for over a decade, we clearly show: going into nature and having a strong connection to it positively impacts quality of life, physical and mental health, and reduces stress," Professor Assaf Schwartz, a socio-ecologist from the Faculty of Architecture and Town Planning at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, shared.

People more connected to nature also live better, are happier, and behave in a more environmentally conscious manner. So, young people who prefer partners with environmental values are on the right track and are contributing to their own future as well as the future of all of us," Schwartz added.

"It seems that more and more young people in Israel and worldwide understand that their future—and that of their children—depends on the future of the planet. So, it’s encouraging to see that environmental responsibility values are becoming a criterion in choosing partners—people are looking for partners who share the same awareness and environmental values," Schwartz stated.

"Green" gifts are also viewed as increasingly romantic, with 87% of survey respondents preferring eco-friendly gifts over traditional ones.

This was "based on the perception that they are more personal, meaningful, and, most importantly, less polluting," the survey found.