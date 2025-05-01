Actor Anthony Anderson diagnosed with gout after 'eating nothing but seafood'

Kangaroo Jack and Scary Movie actor Anthony Anderson revealed that he was diagnosed with gout while filming his 2007 crime drama K-Ville, he told Dax Shepard on the April 28 episode of his podcast Armchair Expert.

“I was living in New Orleans for a while, shooting a show there,” Anderson explained. “I was eating nothing but seafood and shellfish.

“All the purine in the shellfish contributed to my buildup of uric acid and — I'll never forget — I was in the scene, and I went to kick a door in," he recounted. "And I hit it. And I said, 'I think I broke my toe.' ”

Anderson acted through the pain, explaining, “I finished the scene, then we moved locations. We were filming in a hotel in the middle of the night and I was laying across the bed and they said, 'Action,' and I jumped up to run and chase the perp, and I put pressure on my right foot and I collapsed. And I was like, 'Oh yeah, broke my toe.' I went to the doctor the next day limping."

Despite his initial self-diagnosis, the doctor confirmed he had developed a case of gout. Anthony Anderson and Nathan Anderson attend the inaugural Golden Gala: An Evening of Excellence ahead of the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 3, 2025. (credit: Daniel Cole/Reuters)

'We got good news and bad news. Which one do you want first?" he recounted the doctor telling him. "I was like, 'The good news.' 'All right, you didn't break your toe.' 'What's the bad news?' 'You got the gout.'

What is gout?

Gout is a type of arthritis that causes sudden, severe joint pain, according to Britain’s National Health Service. It is caused by excessive uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals around the joints.

Gout is usually treated with a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory.

The condition is found more frequently among men, but a number of other factors can increase someone’s likelihood of contracting the illness. Being overweight, drinking alcohol, high blood pressure, and a recent surgery are all factors that could increase someone’s risk.