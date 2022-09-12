The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Medieval manuscripts detail bizarre remedies for grisly ailments

Most of the manuscripts, which contain some 8,000 recipes, date to the 14th or 15th centuries. One manuscript is over 1,000 years old.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 05:47
A dentist with silver forceps and a necklace of large teeth, extracting the tooth of a seated man. (photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A dentist with silver forceps and a necklace of large teeth, extracting the tooth of a seated man.
(photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A series of over 180 manuscripts from the Medieval era describing treatments for ailments has been digitized by the University of Cambridge, including grinding a salted owl into powder to treat gout, mixing the gall bladder of a hare with honey and then using a feather to put it on one's eye to treat cataracts and other bizarre remedies.

Most of the manuscripts, which contain some 8,000 recipes, date to the 14th or 15th centuries. One manuscript is even over 1,000 years old.

The manuscripts include both academic treatises with medical diagrams and simple pocketbooks meant to be carried by practitioners of medicine.

Some of them are in states of advanced age and need to be preserved before digitization.

Similar to a modern cookbook, the recipes contain short, simple instructions and many contain common garden ingredients. On the other hand, some recipes call for unusual ingredients.

Page 306, Corpus Phisicum, showing the body and the location of the internal organs, from Hieronymus Brunschwig’s Liber de arte Distillandi de Compositis (Strassburg, 1512) (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Page 306, Corpus Phisicum, showing the body and the location of the internal organs, from Hieronymus Brunschwig’s Liber de arte Distillandi de Compositis (Strassburg, 1512) (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Some of the ailments that the remedies were used to treat include flesh that grows in the eye, virulent ulcers, cancers and fistulas.

Statements by University of Cambridge officials

“The aim is to help both researchers and the public understand, study and value these unique and irreplaceable artifacts.”

Dr. James Freeman, University of Cambridge

“All of the digital images made by the Library’s Digital Content Unit, together with the detailed descriptions and transcriptions produced by the project cataloguers, will be published on the Cambridge Digital Library – making them available to anyone, anywhere in the world with an internet connection,” said Dr. James Freeman of the University of Cambridge.

“Each manuscript will be accompanied by an accessible introduction aimed at a general audience: these will explain what a book contains, place it in a broader context, describe who owned it, or pick out something significant about its history. The aim is to help both researchers and the public understand, study and value these unique and irreplaceable artifacts.”



Tags Cambridge University archeology illness research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
3

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by