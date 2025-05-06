'What is his name?': Netanyahu forgot his son’s name during a broadcast

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to forget his son’s name, Avner, during a broadcast of the World Bible Quiz on Friday, N12 reported last week.

The clip of Netanyahu forgetting his son’s name was later reportedly cut from online networks.

"He lived the Bible and he came to pass on the Bible to students, male and female,” Netanyahu said. "One of the students who was influenced by him was his grandson, Avraham (instead of Avner)."

After realizing his mistake, Netanyahu turned to an audience member and asked, "What is his name?"

After corresponding with the audience member, Netanyahu said, "Avner. I remember - I checked with you."

How is Benjamin Netanyahu's health?

Netanyahu, who is now 75 years old, has complained of a number of health problems in recent months as criminal trials against him proceed.

In January proceedings, the trial underwent an extended recess as a result of the prime minister’s health and the Jerusalem Post reported that Netanyahu seemed “fatigued, terse, and of short temper” when the trial recommenced.

Netanyahu had been battling an infection he contracted after undergoing a prostate operation to remove a non-malignant growth.

In 2023, the prime minister also had a pacemaker fitted. Despite the above, medical reports indicate that the prime minister is in overall good health with normal blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels.