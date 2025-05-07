Prince Harry seeks 'reconciliation' with King as he doesn't 'know how much longer' father has left

After much tension in the Royal Family, Prince Harry told the BBC on Saturday that he "would love a reconciliation", especially as he does "not know how much longer my father [King Charles] has left.

King Charles, 76, has been battling against cancer for the last year.

Despite dreaming of once again becoming close with his family, the Duke of Sussex shared: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."

"I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done... and I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland,” the prince added.

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," he admitted, but added that he had now "forgiven" them. Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla leave after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, April 20, 2025. (credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS)

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious," he said.

Prince Harry's security entitlements

Much of the latest disagreement came after Prince Harry had his security arrangement altered when he stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States.

A specialist body decided in February 2020 that Harry would not automatically receive personal police protection while in Britain, which London's High Court ruled was lawful last year.

The prince attended two days of hearings in April, when his lawyer told the court that he had been singled out for different, unjustified, and inferior treatment.

Asked if he intended to appeal Friday's ruling to the UK's Supreme Court, he said: "I don't want any battles to continue ... this, at the heart of it, is a family dispute."

His lawyer Shaheed Fatima had said his "life was at stake," citing that al-Qaeda had recently called for him to be murdered, and he and Meghan had been involved in "a dangerous car pursuit with paparazzi in New York City" in 2023 - in what many would say was a dangerous reflection of his mother’s final moments. Princess Diana was killed when her chauffeur-driven car crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

Prince Harry said he never asked King Charles to intervene on the changing status, although he lost a legal challenge last week on his security in the UK.

"I'm devastated - not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?” shared.

Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020 and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back,” he accused. "But then, when you realise that didn't work, do you not want to keep us safe?

"Whether you're the government, the Royal Household, whether you're my dad, my family - despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?"

Reuters contributed to this report.