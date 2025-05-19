R&B singer Chris Brown denied bail over alleged London nightclub assault

British police charged a second American musician on Saturday in connection with an alleged assault in London in 2023, a day after singer Chris Brown was charged over the same incident.

Omololu Akinlolu, 38, a rapper and producer who performs under the stage name HoodyBaby, was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the assault, alleged to have taken place in London on February 19 2023.

He was due to appear in court in Manchester later on Saturday, police said in a statement.

Grammy Award-winner Brown, 36, one of the best-selling R&B artists of all time, was denied bail by an English court over the charge, throwing his upcoming world tour into doubt. A van leaves Manchester Magistrates' court after U.S. singer Chris Brown was remanded into custody charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an ''unprovoked attack'' in a London nightclub in 2023, Manchester, Britain, May 16, 2025. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Chris Brown denied bail for alleged serious assault

Brown was denied bail by an English court over a serious assault charge on Friday, throwing his upcoming world tour into doubt.

Brown has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an "unprovoked attack" in a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England this week after returning to Britain.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls told Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday that Brown had committed an "unprovoked attack with a weapon in a nightclub full of people".

She added that Brown allegedly attacked a music producer with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in central London on February 19, 2023.