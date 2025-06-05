Trump: No requests to pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs, but will look at the facts

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that no one has asked him to pardon Sean "Diddy" Combs but that he would look at the facts of the hip-hop mogul's case.

Trump's comments at a White House news conference came as Combs attended the 13th day of testimony in the rapper's criminal sex trafficking trial. The Bad Boy Records founder has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

During a press conference at the White House, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Trump whether he would consider pardoning Combs, noting that the businessman-turned-politician said during a 2012 episode of his "Celebrity Apprentice" reality show that he was friends with the rapper.

"Nobody's asked. You had to be the one to ask, Peter," Trump said. "I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I'd look at what's happening, and I haven't been watching it too closely although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage." Sean ''Diddy'' Combs watches during cross examination of Cassie Ventura's friend Bryana Bongolan during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., June 4, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. (credit: JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has made extensive use of his power to pardon or commute the sentences of people accused of or convicted of federal crimes - a break with tradition as presidents normally wait until near the end of their terms before granting clemency.

The criminal trial against P. Diddy

Trump, a Republican, said he had not seen or spoken to Combs in years. Combs could face life in prison if convicted on all counts.

Also known throughout his career as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, Combs is known for turning artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige into stars. In the process, he elevated hip-hop in American culture and became a billionaire.

The criminal charges filed last September, as well as dozens of civil lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual abuse, have left his reputation in tatters.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say Combs over two decades coerced women to take part in drug-fueled sexual performances known as "Freak Offs" with male sex workers. Two women have testified that Combs had raped them.

Combs' lawyers have acknowledged that he was at times abusive in romantic relationships, but argued that the women who took part in "Freak Offs" did so consensually.