Baby in Iraq first ever human documented with three penises

Also known as triphallia, the Kurdish baby from Duhok, Iraq is the first ever human to have been documented to actually have three penises , according to Dr. Shakir Saleem Jamali in a study on the phallic find in the academic periodical the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports

Having more than one penis isn't new in and of itself, with having two penises known as diphallia. As the study noted, it occurs in around one in every 5-6 million live births. However, the three-month-old child has three. Despite this, only one could be called the "true penis," with the others being supernumerary that did not posses urethrae, and as such could not function as would a normal penis.

The two supernumerary penises were surgically removed, with no adverse effects reported.

What is strange is that ,according to The New York Post , there didn't seem to be a cause for it. The child wasn't exposed to any sort of drugs while in the womb, and there isn't any history of genetic aberrations in the family.

While this is the first case ever documented, it isn't the first claim. Back in 2015, two-year-old in India made headlines for having been born with three penises. These were removed, as like in this recent case, only one penis reportedly possessed a urethra allowing it to function, according to the Daily Mail . However, there is no medical study in an academic journal documenting this claim, so it remains unverified.

These two triple member stories may be spectacular, but as mentioned earlier, around 1 in 5-6 million births result in the growth of a second penis, and often, these can both function.

This phenomenon was first formally reported in 1609, and cases continue to spring up.

One individual went viral in 2015 for claiming to have two fully functioning 10-inch penises . Known as "Double D**k Dude," the anonymous individual went viral over reddit, had interviews with Rolling Stone, maintains a presence on social media and even wrote an e-memoir titled Double Header: My Life With Two Penises, which remains available on Amazon