Couple in their 80's may divorce over COVID vaccine dispute

Until the threat of death do we part: An Israeli husband has refused to get a booster shot — Despite his wife threatening divorce.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 11, 2021 13:27
Israelis above 60 years old receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit health care maintenance organization, on August 08, 2021 in Jerusalem. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israelis above 60 years old receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit health care maintenance organization, on August 08, 2021 in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
An Israeli couple from the center of Israel may be ending 47 years of marriage over a COVID-19 booster shot dispute, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
The 81-year-old wife went to get her booster shot the moment they became available, but her 83-year-old husband refused to do the same because he thought it might be harmful. The wife, who is in a high-risk group due to her age and past conditions, informed her husband that his decision was not acceptable because he was putting her and their family at risk — but the man could not be swayed, according to Kikar HaShabbat.
Even when his wife threatened to leave home, the man still refused. In response, she went to an attorney's office that specializes in family law and got a restraining order against him — allowing her to kick her husband out of the house if he did not get his booster shot, Yeshiva World News reported.
If all this does not convince him, his wife may file for divorce.
"The wife, who is in a high risk group due to her advanced age and background illnesses, told us that she's extremely afraid of contracting the coronavirus due to her husband's refusal to receive the third vaccine," the attorney's office told Yeshiva World News.
"The husband's refusal to receive the booster shot definitely endangers his wife's life and is grounds for the issuance of a protective or restraining order, including his removal from their shared home. It's sad that conflicting messages, a lack of trust in the medical system, and fake online news are causing conflicts among families." 


Tags family divorce Coronavirus Vaccine
