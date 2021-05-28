EMT gets call to save someone's life, turns out to be his father

Ido received the alert while in traffic on his way to volunteer for United Hatzalah. The EMT, who is from Kfar Saba in central Israel, found his father at home on the ground after suffering from a stroke. Following his arrival, Ido rushed to his father, who is also a United Hatzalah paramedic, and performed CPR with another EMT at the site, and later used a defibrillator in order to save his life.

His father, who is suffering from terminal heart disease , was later moved to a mobile intensive care ambulance, where Ido and other medics revived him while on the way to the hospital.

“I remember the moments driving back to the house,” said Roi. “It’s an EMTs worst nightmare. I remember preparing myself for the CPR I was about to do, CPR on my own father. I decided to keep the emotions aside, since my father’s health is the most important thing and a top priority for me. I knew that I had to clear my head and provide my father with the best care I could offer," Ido said.

“I still have a hard time processing what happened,” added Ido. “On top of everything, I was due to leave for work earlier in order to beat the traffic that starts because of a nearby school. Only because I was delayed on my way out was I stuck in traffic, and only because of that, I was close enough to return back home and help save my father’s life.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}