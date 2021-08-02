The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

FBI used pics of female office staff as bait in sex trafficking sting

The agent under investigation never obtained written consent from the employees, and he advised them "not tell anyone, including their supervisors, about the undercover operations."

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 2, 2021 21:07
FBI van in Texas (photo credit: REUTERS)
FBI van in Texas
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON  - An FBI agent faces potential disciplinary measures after an investigation by the Justice Department's internal watchdog revealed he allegedly asked a female support staffer to provide "provocative" photos of herself that he used as bait in an undercover sex-trafficking operation.
In a memo on Monday, Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the investigation led his office to discover that the agent's conduct was not an isolated incident, and there were also other cases in which agents have asked female office staff to pose as minor children or sex workers in undercover operations.
While their faces were blurred and they remained clothed, Horowitz said the staff whose photos were used were not certified undercover or covert employees.
The agent under investigation never obtained written consent from the employees, and he advised them "not tell anyone, including their supervisors, about the UC operations."
"This conduct poses potential adverse consequences" for non-undercover certified staff, Horowitz said, noting that posting their photos online could place them "in danger of becoming the victims of criminal offenses."
Horowitz said the FBI had no policy in place concerning the use of photos of non-certified undercover staff in undercover operations. He urged the FBI to establish one and to make sure agents obtain written consent from employees who appear in photographs for undercover operations.
Brian Turner, an executive assistant director at the FBI, responded in a July 27 memo, saying the bureau will "evaluate existing policy and determine which policies require adjustment."
He said the findings concerning the special agent's conduct would be adjudicated by the Office of Professional Responsibility.
The findings follow a scathing inspector general report issued last month, which found that the FBI bureau had botched its investigation into sex abuse allegations against disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has said it intends to conduct an oversight hearing into the FBI's failings in the Nassar case. 


Tags sexual harassment FBI sexual abuse Sexual abuse scandal sexual misconduct sexism Sex trafficking human trafficking federal agent
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs an Olympics-sized change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by