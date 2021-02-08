Israeli animal rescuers zip-line cat trapped in palm tree to safety

Saving a cat trapped in a tree is often considered one of the classic examples of mundane heroism. And Saturday night, an animal rescue organization in Arad did exactly that, zip-lining a trapped cat to safety.
Arad L'Chai is made up entirely of volunteers. Not funded by the government, they rely entirely on donations to help animals in Arad and the surrounding areas in Israel's South.For more info on Arad L'Chai, visit https://www.facebook.com/573112446048677/ or call 052-6329355.
According to the rescue organization Arad L'Chai, the cat, which was a stray, had climbed the palm tree while running away to escape from jackals. However, it soon found itself trapped. The organization contacted the city's fire department, but to no avail, as they didn't have a ladder tall enough to climb to the top.
But the rescuers refused to give up, and reached out to the Arad Rescue Unit, a team of volunteers. As luck would have it, they had access to a crane. From there, rescuers were able to tie cables and rappelling equipment to the tree and between surrounding buildings, and a rescuer was able to get up there and put the cat safely in a cage. He then quite literally zip-lined the cat to safety.From there, one of the Arad L'Chai volunteers agreed to foster the cat until it can be adopted.
Arad L'Chai is made up entirely of volunteers. Not funded by the government, they rely entirely on donations to help animals in Arad and the surrounding areas in Israel's South.For more info on Arad L'Chai, visit https://www.facebook.com/573112446048677/ or call 052-6329355.