The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

Israeli animal rescuers zip-line cat trapped in palm tree to safety

Fire department ladders were too short to reach the cat, but dedicated rescue volunteers found a way to save its life.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 17:03
Animal rescue organization Arad L'Chai zip-lines a cat to safety.
 Saving a cat trapped in a tree is often considered one of the classic examples of mundane heroism. And Saturday night, an animal rescue organization in Arad did exactly that, zip-lining a trapped cat to safety.
According to the rescue organization Arad L'Chai, the cat, which was a stray, had climbed the palm tree while running away to escape from jackals. However, it soon found itself trapped. The organization contacted the city's fire department, but to no avail, as they didn't have a ladder tall enough to climb to the top.
A cat is seen trapped high up in a palm tree in Arad. (Photo credit: Arad L'Chai)A cat is seen trapped high up in a palm tree in Arad. (Photo credit: Arad L'Chai)
But the rescuers refused to give up, and reached out to the Arad Rescue Unit, a team of volunteers. As luck would have it, they had access to a crane. 
From there, rescuers were able to tie cables and rappelling equipment to the tree and between surrounding buildings, and a rescuer was able to get up there and put the cat safely in a cage. He then quite literally zip-lined the cat to safety.
From there, one of the Arad L'Chai volunteers agreed to foster the cat until it can be adopted.
The cat saved from the tree is seen eating food. (Photo credit: Arad L'Chai)The cat saved from the tree is seen eating food. (Photo credit: Arad L'Chai)

Arad L'Chai is made up entirely of volunteers. Not funded by the government, they rely entirely on donations to help animals in Arad and the surrounding areas in Israel's South.
For more info on Arad L'Chai, visit https://www.facebook.com/573112446048677/ or call 052-6329355.


Tags animals Arad rescue mission Cats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: Where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Nadav Tamir

Codifying IHRA’s definition of antisemitism as law is harmful - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by