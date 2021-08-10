Man visiting London from Israel jailed for 'upskirting' at tube station

A man visiting London from Israel will spend 10 days in jail after being arrested last week when police spotted him filming up a woman's skirt at a London Underground station, the Jewish Chronicle reported. The "upskirting" reportedly occurred on an escalator at Bank Underground Station, where CCTV footage showed Martin Stone, 62, from Beersheba, standing behind the victim and recording her, according to the Evening Standard.He was noticed by undercover British Transport Police, who confiscated two cell phones, a camera, two Oyster cards and a spy camera pen from him. According to the WalesOnline news site, Stone told law enforcement that he had covered up the flash on his phone with Sellotape. Stone pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of voyeurism at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court. He was also required to pay £213 in court costs and fees and that all Sim cards and memory storage on his camera and phones be erased, according to the Evening Standard.
“Stone’s vile predatory behavior is evident from his targeted actions and specialist equipment," Detective Chief Inspector Sarah White said in a statement, according to the MyLondon news site.
“Upskirting is a sickening invasion of privacy and this result sends a clear message on how quickly we will act against this disgusting form of sexual offending."