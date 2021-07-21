The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

My ex-Orthodox life isn’t glamorous, but my story should be told

I write from the perspective of an ex-Orthodox Jew, and while my reasons may differ from those of Orthodox people, I agree that "My Unorthodox Life" is a travesty.

By DAINY BERNSTEIN / JTA  
JULY 21, 2021 04:53
Illustrative photo of a woman in a headscarf (photo credit: FLICKR / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Illustrative photo of a woman in a headscarf
(photo credit: FLICKR / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Numerous reviews of the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life” have been written by Orthodox Jews, who complain that it presents a negative and one-sided view of Orthodoxy.
I write from the perspective of an ex-Orthodox Jew, and while my reasons may differ from those of Orthodox people, I agree that this show is a travesty.
But while many object to its depiction of Orthodoxy, my complaint is with its treatment of the ex-Orthodox. Presumably a story of ex-Orthodox empowerment, it has exactly the opposite effect.
Let’s start with truth-telling. In depicting Julia Haart’s life as a fashion mogul, the show provides details about the Orthodox community she left but without appropriate context, and sometimes with outright lies. Conflating her non-Hasidic community in Monsey, New York, with Hasidic communities is typical of these distortions.
For half a decade now, I’ve been involved in efforts to counter negative stereotypes about ex-Orthodox people and promote openness, understanding and acceptance between those who leave and their families and communities.
Those who leave the Orthodox community are often subject to accusations — often from gatekeepers of the life they left behind — that they lie or exaggerate about their upbringing in order to garner the sympathies of secular audiences. This is untrue for most ex-Orthodox people, who simply want a chance to tell their truths.
Telling authentic ex-Orthodox stories is part of that effort, but Haart’s story is not authentic. It is a carefully curated and staged reality show that sets back efforts to gain Orthodox understanding of ex-Orthodox experiences.
I grew up in Borough Park, Brooklyn, in a community stricter than the non-Hasidic community Haart left, but not as strict as the Hasidic Williamsburg community in two other Netflix offerings, “Unorthodox” and “One of Us.” I was an oddity because I was pursuing a doctorate in English, unlike most of my peers who taught in Jewish girls’ schools or got degrees from Touro College – with separate hours for men and women – in preparation for jobs that would allow them to raise a family.
I left at age 25 after I had completed college and begun graduate school. The years after I moved out of my parents’ house were fraught with emotional pain as I attempted to navigate a world completely unfamiliar to me while maintaining a relationship with my family — a far cry from Haart’s catapult to wealth and success. Most ex-Orthodox people struggle to find their feet in an unfamiliar world and might fail if not for a network of support, both financial and emotional.
In one episode of “My Unorthodox Life,” an Orthodox girl named Sara reaches out to Haart for help and advice on leaving the community. The sequence encapsulates how the show feeds negative Orthodox perceptions of ex-Orthodox people. Rather than advising Sara on jobs or referring her to organizations like Footsteps designed to acclimate the formerly Orthodox to the secular world, Haart gives her a makeover — and a vibrator. The episode plays into the stereotype that the ex-Orthodox are waiting to get their hands on vulnerable Orthodox people and ensnare them in a life of sex and depravity.
Many ex-Orthodox people, myself included, get messages from Orthodox individuals reaching out for help in navigating their break from religion or community. No one in my experience advises a 19-year-old to become a “sex bomb” or move out of her parents’ home with no support system in place.
Via text and in person, I listen to individuals’ stories, anguish, dreams and plans. I provide links to college scholarships, ideas about careers they never knew existed, and advice about finances and apartment hunting. I listen to them rant about their families and gently advise them to think twice before saying all that to their parents because they might want to maintain a relationship and not burn bridges. I tell them about how I tried to make it work with my family and where I think we all went wrong, resulting in my choice to end contact with my parents and some siblings. I tell them about the pain of knowing that other siblings cut me off.
Stories about ex-Orthodox people deserve to be told. Starting with Deborah Feldman’s explosive 2012 memoir “Unorthodox” (upon which the Netflix series was loosely based), mainstream audiences have been eager for stories about escape from what they perceive as a repressive religious community. Since then, with the market open to ex-Orthodox stories, memoirs like Shulem Deen’s 2015 “All Who Go Do Not Return” and Tova Mirvis’s 2017 “The Book of Separation” have added emotional nuance to the story of leaving rather than focusing exclusively on shocking details of a closed world.
Movies and TV shows generally reach a wider audience than books, but they also rely more on shock value. We need movies and TV shows about the authentic emotional journey of leaving Orthodoxy. Only when these stories are told can there begin to be healing for ex-Orthodox individuals and for their families and communities.
Haart’s series sets back efforts to repair rifts between those who left and their families. We need a show that depicts the raw emotion that comes with choosing a path our parents and communities don’t approve of, with entering a world we’ve been told is unfeeling and will eat us alive, with reaching for our dreams and failing multiple times before we succeed. A reality TV show, in other words, that’s grounded in reality. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags reality tv orthodox jews Opinion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by