Mysterious body lodged in dinosaur statue in Barcelona

"When we arrived, we found the body of a man who was inside the statue's leg. It was an accidental and non-violent death," Mossos d'Esquadra, the regional police force said.

The man allegedly dropped his phone inside the statue, and was then trapped inside the dinosaur after he tried to extract it. His body was found with his head face-down.

The body of a 39-year-old man was found inside the statue of a decorative dinosaur, located next to a cinema in the Barcelona town of Santa Coloma de Gramanet Agencia (Video Credit: Agencia EFE).

The police added that in order to rescue the body they needed a firefighters rescue team, who cut the statue to remove the deceased.

"We are still waiting for the autopsy results, so it is still difficult to know how long he has been there, but it seems that at least a few days," the spokeswoman added.

According to The Guardian News website, the victim was reported missing by his family just hours before his body was found.