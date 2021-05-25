The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mysterious body lodged in dinosaur statue in Barcelona

It was reported that the same guy allegedly dropped his phone inside and was trapped inside the dinosaur after he tried to extract it, with his head face-down.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MAY 25, 2021 22:29
A life-size dinosaur is seen at Jurassic Kingdom in London (photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
A life-size dinosaur is seen at Jurassic Kingdom in London
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
The body of a 39-year-old man was found inside a large dinosaur statue placed in Santa Coloma de Gramenet in Barcelona, Spain.
A father and son, who were passing through the area, noticed something unusual in the statue and looked inside, where they uncovered the body that was trapped inside the statue's leg. After summoning the local police, a theory regarding the bizarre death emerged. 
"When we arrived, we found the body of a man who was inside the statue's leg. It was an accidental and non-violent death," Mossos d'Esquadra, the regional police force said.
The man allegedly dropped his phone inside the statue, and was then trapped inside the dinosaur after he tried to extract it. His body was found with his head face-down. 
The body of a 39-year-old man was found inside the statue of a decorative dinosaur, located next to a cinema in the Barcelona town of Santa Coloma de Gramanet Agencia (Video Credit: Agencia EFE).
The police added that in order to rescue the body they needed a firefighters rescue team, who cut the statue to remove the deceased. 
"We are still waiting for the autopsy results, so it is still difficult to know how long he has been there, but it seems that at least a few days," the spokeswoman added. 
According to The Guardian News website, the victim was reported missing by his family just hours before his body was found.


