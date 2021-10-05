Plane towing marriage proposal banner crashes in Montreal

A plane towing a "will you marry me?" banner crashed in Montreal, killing a passenger and injuring the pilot last week, CTV Montreal reported.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) spokesperson Chris Krepski told CTV that the banner is believed to have fallen into the St. Lawrence river by the crash site and has not yet been found.

Laurel Scala and her husband saw the plane while they were out on a walk. "It seemed like the normal height that a plane like that would fly when it has a banner," she told CTV. "It said 'will you marry me?'"

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Records show that the plane took off from St. Mathieu de Laprairie Airport, and investigators are working to determine whether the pilot sent a distress signal prior to the crash.

The remains of the plane were transported to a lab in Ottawa for further investigation.

Plane crash (Illustrative photo) (credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a tweet that she is "closely monitoring developments following the crash of a small plane in Dieppe Park.

"My thoughts are with the family of the deceased," she added.