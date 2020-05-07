The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Yair Netanyahu is now a far-right German politician's poster boy

Netanyahu was criticizing a joint Israeli-Palestinian ceremony on Israel’s Memorial Day that was funded by the EU.

By BEN SALES/JTA  
MAY 7, 2020 04:12
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
Yair Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister’s son, last week called for the death of the European Union and the return of a “Christian” Europe.
Now a far-right politician in Germany has made the tweeted quote into a graphic that he in turn posted on Twitter. Joachim Kuhs, a senior European Parliament member for the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, also tacked on a picture of Benjamin Netanyahu’s son.
 
Kuhs was quoting an April 28 tweet — written in response to the EU delegation in Israel — in which the younger Netanyahu said, “Schengen zone is dead and soon your evil globalist organization will be too, and Europe will return to be free, democratic and Christian!”
Netanyahu was criticizing a joint Israeli-Palestinian ceremony on Israel’s Memorial Day that was funded by the EU.
Above the graphic, Kuhs tweeted, “#Christianity is the #cure for the evils of the globalist #EU, wrote Yair Netanyahu.”
Kuhs is also a leader of a group called Christians in the AfD.
Yair Netanyahu replied to the Kuhs tweet, “Please act with your colleagues to stop this insanity!” and included a link to a dossier on German funding of nonprofits in Israel from NGO Monitor, a group that documents the funding sources of left-wing and human rights organizations in Israel.
Netanyahu has sparked controversy on social media in the past. In 2017, he posted, then deleted, a graphic, or meme, on Facebook showing billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros holding the world on a fishing line. The Anti-Defamation League said the meme “contains blatantly anti-Semitic elements.”


Tags germany Yair Netanyahu far-right AfD
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle with coronavirus is not over yet - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Who should succeed Litzman as Israel's health minister? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by