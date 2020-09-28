The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

A call to regulate private courier companies

The problem is the almost total lack of supervision over these companies, which do more or less as they please, frequently leaving us as customers totally helpless when problems emerge.

By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 21:21
An empty mail box is seen at the front door of a foreclosed house (photo credit: REUTERS)
An empty mail box is seen at the front door of a foreclosed house
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In an act of escapism, this week I have decided to focus on an issue concerning private companies engaged in international and domestic courier services (shipping and delivery), which many of us have been using much more frequently and intensively since March, occasionally accompanied by a good deal of frustration.
The problem is the almost total lack of supervision over these companies, which do more or less as they please, frequently leaving us as customers totally helpless when problems emerge – especially the non-arrival of parcels.
I should like to mention one particular such company: Exelot – a company registered both in Israel and Hong Kong in 2016, which deals primarily with parcels arriving from China. The company refers to itself as an “ecommerce logistics provider,” and at least according to its official registration has offices in the Ben-Gurion Airport compound, at Hativa 8 Road No 2, 03-7024442.
A frustrated customer who drove to this address a while back, after he didn’t manage to get any satisfactory answers to his complaints against the company, discovered that there are no offices at this address with the name Exelot. From my experience, no one ever answers the phone and there is neither a recorded message nor an answering machine.
Customer service does have a number where one can leave a message – 052-5413975. If one is lucky one receives a recording of the message one left by e-mail, but no reply. The one that I received after lodging a furious complaint, noted that I had called from the Occupied Palestinian Territories (I live in west Jerusalem, not far from the Knesset).
What was the problem I encountered? Two parcels I had ordered from a Chinese seller of clothing, Newchic, which uses the shipping and delivery services Exelot offers, (as do many other Chinese online stores including AliExpress and Shein), failed to be delivered, after the Exelot tracking system confirmed that the parcels had arrived at its sorting center in Israel – the first on August 5, the second on September 3. The information about the first parcel stated that the parcel had not been delivered because of a mistake in the address/phone number. And indeed, when I had put in my order I had provided my home telephone number, in addition to a valid home address and email, but not the number of my smartphone – which I was not required to provide by the seller.
It transpires that without a mobile phone number Exelot, and the delivery company it uses in Israel – Cheetah – simply do not deliver, and make no effort to locate a mobile number, even if they have a home number, an email address and an accurate home address. The seller in China is totally unaware of this practice.
When I turned to Exelot’s customer service, through its official website, after receiving replies from four different persons – including someone, who identified herself as a “customer service team leader,” I was finally informed that my first parcel had been located (that was about three weeks ago) and was requested to pay NIS 24.90 for “second delivery” to my home (there had been no first delivery). I actually received a receipt, but at the time of writing my parcel has still failed to arrive.
The second parcel was also located, and even though the tracking system does not provide any information as to why the parcel is stuck in the sorting center for over three weeks, I was informed that this parcel too requires a payment of NIS 17.90 if delivered to a pick-up point, or NIS 24.90 if delivered to my home.
No one has contacted me about the payment, and there is no further information about why my two parcels have not been delivered. The customer service people are very patient, but quite useless (at least to the present), and I gather they are currently working from home, using their smartphones, or some other device which is not a computer.
INCIDENTALLY, THE delivery company that Exelot works with is Cheetah, which is also a fine kettle of fish, to go by the number of small claims submitted to the courts against it. Its list of pick-up points is very problematic. The closest point to where I live, for example, is a grocery store behind Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where parking is difficult. Twice I received parcels there in the past, and all the parcels there are thrown into a container of sorts, in total disorder.
On the Internet I have found several chats related to problems people have had with Exelot and Cheetah that are very similar to mine, except that the goods I ordered were mostly clothing, while they ordered electronics. In the chats several people complained that their parcels arrived empty.
On August 20, a small claim was submitted to the Netanya Magistrate’s Court (claim 20513-08-20) by one Ahmed Giyossi against both Exelot and Cheetah. Last year, 20 customers sent a complaint about Exelot to the Customer Protection and Fair Trade Authority, but I have no idea what the authority did, if anything.
Now, I am not saying that no one receives the parcels sent through Exelot. I am sure that many receive their parcels safely every year. Incidentally, one always has the option of requesting a refund from the seller if one’s goods do not arrive within a reasonable time period. However, the money one receives is only for the goods – not for the shipping and delivery. In the case of my two parcels the shipping and delivery amounted to around NIS 135 (including the money I paid Exelot for “redelivery”).
In general I would say that there are several issues which the relevant authorities should address. The first is to ensure that the address a registered company provides really exists. I am sure that the managers of Exelot sit in some physical premises and not in a cloud, and that their distribution center exists somewhere, though possibly not under its own name, but that of some distribution outlet.
Secondly, there should be strict rules regarding the delivery duties of a courier, which cannot include a refusal on principal to deliver a parcel that does not carry the number of a mobile phone, especially if the customer does not know in advance that this is the requirement. Besides, not everyone owns a smartphone.
Finally I am also sure that under the 1929 Warsaw Convention, which regulates the liabilities of those who carry by air persons, luggage, or goods for reward (which Exelot mentions on its website), loss of goods after the courier has received them in the country of destination, is the exclusive responsibility of the latter – not of some anonymous force majeure.
Therefore, it should be the duty of Exelot to find misplaced parcels or pay automatic compensation to those who failed to receive their parcels, without forcing them to turn to the courts, just as the sellers provide automatic refunds when goods do not arrive. Exelot, and its likes should not be allowed to get away with shabby service practices, and live up to its promise to increase “customers’ satisfaction over deliveries issues” and provide “an optimized – quick, reliable and affordable” service.


Tags China business Mail delivery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo AOC's decision to withdraw from Rabin memorial is 'fake justice' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by