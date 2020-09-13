The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations

By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 21:57
Demonstrators protest the government's mismanagement of the fight against COVID-19 and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of his Jerusalem residence, Aug. 29, 2020. (photo credit: MOSTAFA ALKHAROUF/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Demonstrators protest the government's mismanagement of the fight against COVID-19 and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of his Jerusalem residence, Aug. 29, 2020.
(photo credit: MOSTAFA ALKHAROUF/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Only once in my life did I participate in a mass demonstration: the demonstration that took place at Kings of Israel Square (today the Rabin Square) in Tel Aviv on September 25, 1982. The demonstration, protesting Israel’s alleged involvement in the massacre in the Sabra and Shatila Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut by Christian Phalangists toward the end of Operation Peace for the Galilee, called for the resignation of then-defense minister Ariel Sharon. Following the demonstration, a National Commission of Inquiry was appointed, which found that Israel had not been directly involved in the massacre but had enabled it to happen, and recommended that Sharon be removed from office. In this the protesters were successful.
The demonstration was attended by over 200,000 persons, and it was there that I discovered that I didn’t feel comfortable in a large mass of people, even if I fully sympathized with what they were demonstrating about.
Though friends keep inviting me to join the current demonstrations near the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, I keep declining, even though I fully support the call for the prime minister’s immediate resignation, which is the main motif of these demonstrations.
The four main reasons for my support are that I believe: 
• No prime minister should continue to serve if he faces indictments on criminal charges;
 
Netanyahu has crossed the red line of what can be considered as proper and stately in his unbridled attacks on the police, State Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General, and the Jerusalem District Court and Supreme Court judges; 

• He seems to have lost all sense of judgment regarding what is true and what is false in his utterings in his speeches, declarations to the nation, tweets and other social media comments (he is almost as bad as US President Donald Trump in this respect); and 

• He has demonstrated a total absence of leadership and decision-making qualities required to deal with the current health and economic crises. 
In short, despite all his achievements in the past, including the most recent one of bringing about a normalization in Israel’s relations with two of the Gulf states, with Trump’s generous input, Bibi seems to be “losing it.”
HOWEVER, beyond the legitimacy of the demonstrations and of their main goal, and the importance of defending the basic democratic right to demonstrate, there are several aspects of the demonstrations that disturb me.
The first is the fact that all sorts of individuals and groups have joined the demonstrations, who are furious with Netanyahu for reasons completely different to those of the majority of participants, and are simply taking advantage of the visibility of the demonstrations and the media coverage they get, in order to draw attention to their own causes.
A good example is that of the Breslavs, who are furious with Netanyahu for having allegedly colluded with Prof. Ronni Gamzu – the national corona project manager – to prevent their travel to Uman in the Ukraine on the New Year, because of the pandemic. The Breslavs are not concerned about Netanyahu’s trials, his attacks on the law enforcement agencies, his constant lies, broken promises, or his total failure to stop the spread of the virus (to which they mindlessly contribute), or to counter the horrendous economic consequences of the lockdown imposed on the economy in the first stage of the pandemic (which will soon repeat themselves in the second lockdown to begin on Friday). They have come to the demonstrations to protest against the attempts to stop their going to Uman, and now perhaps also because of plans to prevent mass prayers in Israel during the approaching High Holidays. Many of the demonstrators are furious with the Breslavs (and other ultra-Orthodox groups) for sabotaging efforts to bring down th
e level of morbidity, but tolerate the Breslavs’ presence, since they add to the licentious festival atmosphere and create the illusion that all parts of the nation are represented in the demonstrations. 
Which brings me to the next problem. Though there is no proof that the demonstrators, who are crowded in a relatively narrow space, do not all wear masks, and do not avoid physical contact during the demonstrations, are actually responsible for spreading the coronavirus, and there is also no conclusive evidence that they are not (nobody is actually checking). It really doesn’t look good that while efforts are being made to stop mass weddings and religious gatherings, thousands (up to 15,000 at times) get together every week, while at least some of the participants deliberately clash with policemen, who try to keep them to stick to the basic rules, both in terms of measures to prevent spreading the virus, and in terms of avoiding making unbearable noise after 11 p.m., thus turning the lives of the residents in the area into hell.
One of the problems is that there is nobody really in control of the demonstrations from among the various organizers and the demonstrators themselves, and thus very frequently the whole performance moves to directions that are counterproductive in terms of the goals of the majority of demonstrators. For example, there are various elements among the demonstrators, who have turned the demonstrations into a sort of vaudeville, which many might find offensive. Though I am neither prudish nor a purist, I found the costume of the naked “Shoshke” worn by artist Zeev Engelmayer embarrassing, and the balloons shaped like the male sex organ disgusting and totally inappropriate. The sexual allusions to Netanyahu’s wife Sara simply add insult to injury, no matter what one may think of her conduct and hysterical reactions.
However, what worries me most about turning the demonstrations into licentious carnivals, is the fact that they turn off, and even disgust population groups that the “Bibi go home” camp must try convert to its belief that today Netanyahu poses a real threat to Israel’s democracy and to its social cohesion, so that it will have a chance to defeat Netanyahu and the Bibists (though not necessarily the right as a whole) in the ballot box.
The fact that there are currently two right-wing parties in Opposition - both of which are outspoken in their criticism of Netanyahu - indicates a change, but it is also necessary to try to get to the softer Bibi supporters to understand that Netanyahu has not always done well by them, and that his neo-liberal economic beliefs and his concentration on trying to avoid standing trial by all means, are not beneficial to them, nor to the State of Israel, in any way. Since many of these people are traditional and conservative in their beliefs and way of life, Shoshke and giant balloon pricks are not likely to help get them to listen.
The renewed lockdown scheduled to begin next Friday will undoubtedly reduce the dimensions of the demonstrations and might even stop them altogether. Hopefully such a pause will serve as an opportunity for those who set the tone of these demonstrations to take stock, and try to understand why, unlike the 1982 demonstration, the current demonstrations are unlikely in themselves to lead to the desired resignation. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests Balfour Declaration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian rejectionism of the UAE-Bahrain-Israel deal, and peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
3 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by