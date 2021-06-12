The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

This new government, because of what it consists of, has the opportunity to show Israelis, and the world, a different kind of politics and way of governing.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JUNE 12, 2021 22:20
Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid meet with the party leaders who make up their new coalition on June 6, 2021. (photo credit: ELAD GUTTMAN)
Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid meet with the party leaders who make up their new coalition on June 6, 2021.
(photo credit: ELAD GUTTMAN)
The incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett will be leading a coalition that is fractured ideologically, composed of eight different parties and has the potential to break apart at any new crisis.
And crises there will be. Just this coming week, it will have to manage a planned flag march in Jerusalem and decide on what to do with the illegal outpost of Evyatar.
Other issues will definitely come up fairly quickly. The opposition – the Likud, Religious Zionist Party and the Haredi factions – will test it all the time. Wednesdays in the Knesset – the day on which legislation is traditionally voted – will become a regular battlefield between the opposition trying to embarrass the new government, and the new government trying to hold its ranks.
But all of that will be background noise if the new government, led by Bennett in partnership with Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, wants it to be, and if they can keep their eyes focused on the main goal – stabilizing Israel.
The new government should ignore the attacks from the opposition (it won’t be easy) and focus on what brought its different parts together from the Left, the Right and the Center: stabilizing the nation after nearly three years of political upheaval and mudslinging.

It can pass a two-year budget, provide ministries with the tools they need to work and do everything it can to create quiet in the country. People want to stop reading about politics all day in the newspapers and on websites or watch the latest shouting match from a Knesset committee hearing on the evening news.
This government won’t be able to control what the Likud Party does, but it can stay out of the fray and let outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s backbencher allies yell on their own without a sparring partner.
This new government, because of what it consists of, has the opportunity to show Israelis a different kind of politics and way of governing. It can show how MKs from the Right and the Left can get together to promote issues and policies that benefit all Israelis no matter their ideology, religion or political leanings. The partnership with the Islamist Ra’am (United Arab List) Party provides the opportunity – needed so desperately after the recent mixed city riots – to show how Jews and Arabs can work together in Israel.
Ra’am’s participation in the government is a manifestation of what Zionism was intended to be – a return to the land of Israel and the establishment of an independent Jewish state while safeguarding the rights of the Arab minority who also live here. Every country has challenges incorporating and integrating minorities. For Israel, this could be an historic turning point.
Looking outward, this new government has the chance to reset Israel’s relations with the United States and Europe. For too long, Israel appeared like a branch of the Republican Party in the Middle East, weakening bipartisan ties in Washington and relations with the Democratic Party. In Europe, Israel is constantly under attack, allying as a result with nationalist leaders from places like Poland or Hungary.
The challenge is great and won’t be solved just because Israel has a new prime minister or alternate prime minister in Jerusalem. But that will give it some points and a clean slate. The world will be watching and the inclusion of Ra’am in the government will give it some leverage unlike previous Israeli governments. It will be hard, for example, for members of the so-called “Squad” in Congress to call Israel an apartheid state when Mansour Abbas, Mazen Ghanaim, Waleed Taha and Saeed Alharomi are members of the governing coalition.
We know that none of this will be easy and such an ideologically split government will be hard to manage. But, we hope it will succeed.
Israelis need a new beginning and a government that works for the people, without letting personal interests – court cases, police investigations or individual political survival – get in the way.
Good luck, Bennett and Lapid. You will need it.


Tags Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid israel us relations israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Until the Bennett-Lapid gov't is sworn in, nothing is final - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by