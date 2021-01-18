The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

A moment with a teacher

In the coming days we have a chance to observe two civic rituals in America – one relatively new, and one as old as the country.

By ERIC FINGERHUT  
JANUARY 18, 2021 20:25
A street sweeper cleans sidewalk next to a flower bed in shape of U.S. flag, near location of new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, 2018. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A street sweeper cleans sidewalk next to a flower bed in shape of U.S. flag, near location of new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, 2018.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
If we’re lucky, we have moments with teachers that stay with us for life. One such moment is on my mind this weekend.
I was sitting on the bimah at Park Synagogue in Cleveland with our esteemed rabbi emeritus, Armond Cohen, z”l. I was a member of the Ohio Senate at the time. Rabbi Cohen and I should probably have been listening to the hazzan, but he loved to talk politics, and so we kibitzed.
The conversation veered into the subject of rituals in politics. We talked about the language we use on the floor of legislatures to describe our colleagues – even those we dislike – as “my friend from Columbus” or the “distinguished Senator from Cincinnati.” And we talked about the care we take in maintaining our civic buildings – the State Capital, the County Courthouse, and more.
Suddenly, Rabbi Cohen grew very serious, and, waving his arms around the sanctuary, talked about how the rituals of Jewish prayer are crafted to help us maintain our focus and our decorum before our fellow worshipers and before God, to help us distinguish what is important and indelible from what is temporary and passing, and to inspire us to protect and defend our heritage and our world. He grabbed his tzitzit – the fringes on his tallit – and recited from the Shema “when you look at the fringes you will be reminded of all of God’s commandments.”
“Ritual”, he declared, “is our connective tissue. It holds us together.”
Why can’t I get Rabbi Cohen’s lesson out of my mind this weekend? Because in the coming days we have a chance to observe two civic rituals in America – one relatively new, and one as old as the country.
On Monday we observed the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In what is fast becoming a powerful and unifying ritual, many of us observed the day not only by remembering Dr. King, his lessons and his work, but also by engaging in a “Day of Service.” It is not enough, in Dr. King’s memory, to take a day off from work or school. We understand instinctively it must be a day infused with meaning, with service. And so we are building a new civic ritual.
On Wednesday we will observe Inauguration Day and witness the transfer of power from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration in a ceremony that has occurred every four years for two and a half centuries, since George Washington took the first oath of office in 1789.
I had the chance to witness this ritual up close once as a member of Congress. The ceremony will be presided over by a bi-partisan committee of the Congress. The oath will be administered by the Chief Justice of the United States, after which the new president will receive a military salute. He will be hosted at a traditional lunch inside the Capitol, and then paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. This ritual is exactly the same whether a new president is sworn in for the first time, an incumbent president is reelected, or a challenger defeats an incumbent. I was there when a challenger beat an incumbent, a fact many on the dais were definitely not happy about.
There have been some new elements added to this ritual to suit the tastes of different presidents. John F. Kennedy famously added a poetry reading by Robert Frost, and this quickly became a new tradition. Ronald Reagan moved the ceremony from the east front of the Capitol to the west, both to accommodate more spectators and so he could take the oath gazing out to the west, across the great expanse of America and to his home state of California. This, too, is now a tradition. Perhaps in this pandemic year, president-elect Biden will introduce new elements that will come to be part of the ritual.
These civic rituals are, in Rabbi Cohen’s words, our nation’s “connective tissue. They hold us together.” Need I say that we, at this time, should take every available opportunity to remind ourselves of the ties that hold us together as a nation.
So let us all join in observing these moving civic rituals. As we do, let us think deeply about the lessons they have been designed to teach us.
The writer is president and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America.


Tags United States congress democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Iranian intents: Tehran appears to be dodging terms of deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

How COVID changed Jewish life

 By MICAH HALPERN
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Amotz Asa-El

'Jenin, Jenin': A modern day blood libel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
3

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
4

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by